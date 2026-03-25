Indiana Woman Charged with Murder of Her Children's Father, His Parents at Chicago-Area Home

A 30-year-old Indiana woman is facing multiple charges of first-degree murder in connection with a triple homicide at a home in Crete Township on Monday.

Jenna Strouble is facing nine counts of first-degree murder after she allegedly killed the man with whom she had children and his parents, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Jacob Lambert, with whom Strouble had an "on/off relationship," according to police.

Authorities said at around 2 a.m. Monday, a concerned family member called the Will County Sheriff's Office, asking them to perform a welfare check at a home in the 3400 block of East Norway Trail in Crete Township.

When deputies arrived, they found Lambert dead in a car in the driveway. His parents, Patrick Forde, 55, and Stacy Forde, 54, were also found dead inside the home on the first floor near the front door, police said.

Investigators learned Strouble fled the scene to her home in St. John, Indiana, where local police arrested her. Strouble gave incriminating statements to police and officers found a gun, which matched the one used in the killings. Strouble is currently being held at the Lake County, Indiana Jail where she will remain in their custody until she's extradited back to Illinois.