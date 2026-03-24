HSA Seizes Over 1M Illegal Health Products, Including Cough Syrups and Potency Drugs, in 2025

Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced that more than 1.06 million units of illegal health products worth over S$750,000 were seized in 2025, marking a rise of about 10% compared with the previous year.

The bulk of the seizures came from ground enforcement operations, with cough syrups making up 56% of the confiscated items. Sexual enhancement medicines accounted for 19%, while sedatives and painkillers comprised 17%. HSA noted that this distribution has remained largely consistent with trends observed in previous years.

At the same time, there was a sharp decline in the number of illegal product listings detected online.

In 2025, more than 2,300 such listings were removed from e-commerce platforms and social media, significantly down from 7,190 in 2024. Authorities attributed this drop to intensified monitoring efforts and greater public awareness.

The agency added that it has stepped up its digital enforcement capabilities, deploying surveillance tools and automated bots to track suspicious listings. Nearly 1,400 warnings were issued to sellers found promoting unauthorised products, ranging from nasal aspirators and contact lenses to prescription treatments for hair loss and acne.

Online marketplaces continue to be a key channel for such products. HSA identified Shopee, Lazada and TikTok as the platforms where most illegal health product listings were detected. The authority said it works closely with these platforms to remove unlawful content swiftly.

The decline in certain types of listings, particularly sexual enhancement drugs and contact lenses, was also linked to increased consumer vigilance. Reports of adverse effects from using unregulated contact lenses in recent years have prompted more users to flag suspicious products.

Despite progress in curbing online listings, HSA warned that illegal health products remain a persistent threat, especially when sold through informal or unverified channels. The authorities continue to urge consumers to exercise caution and purchase health-related items only from licensed and reputable sources.