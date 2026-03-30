Heavy Traffic Expected at Singapore's Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints Over Long Weekend: ICA

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday, March 30, that travellers heading to Malaysia over the coming weekend may expect heavy traffic at both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints.

The congestion is anticipated due to the overlap of the Good Friday long weekend on April 3 and Qing Ming Festival on April 5, a day when many families visit ancestral graves. With increased cross-border movement expected, ICA has urged motorists to plan ahead and factor in longer waiting times.

In its advisory, ICA said that it has intensified security checks on arriving travellers, cargo and vehicles at land checkpoints in response to the heightened global security situation, including recent developments in the Middle East. As a result, clearance times may be longer than usual.

"Travellers are advised to check the traffic situation before setting off," ICA said, adding that those travelling during peak periods may wish to consider cross-border bus services as an alternative to driving. The authority also encouraged the use of QR code clearance for faster processing.

Motorcyclists will see a change in clearance procedures starting March 31, with facial recognition replacing fingerprint scanning at 18 automated motorcycle lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint's arrival zone. This system will be progressively expanded to all 70 motorcycle lanes at Woodlands before being introduced at Tuas Checkpoint by the third quarter of 2026.

The advisory follows recent periods of heavy congestion at the land checkpoints. ICA noted that more than five million travellers crossed Woodlands and Tuas during the March school holidays and Hari Raya Puasa period from March 13 to 22. On March 18 alone, over 564,000 travellers passed through the checkpoints, with car users facing waiting times of up to three hours.

The authorities also reminded travellers to cooperate with officers and adhere to traffic rules. During the March holiday period, 56 motorists were caught committing traffic offences or engaging in unsafe driving behaviour. Some were made to rejoin queues, while others were referred to the traffic police. Thirteen drivers of foreign-registered vehicles were barred from entering Singapore for offences such as cutting queues and crossing double white lines.

ICA added that ongoing construction and road works near Woodlands Checkpoint may contribute to congestion. Motorists are advised to remain alert, follow traffic marshals' instructions and observe all road signage when approaching the area.