A great white shark, which is 10 foot-long killed a surfer in the New South Wales (NSW) state of Australia on Sunday, as confirmed by the police. The incident happened at Salt Beach, 800 km north of Sydney at around 10 am and the sharp took a bit of the man's thing, then it circled those who came to help him, ramming one of their boards, as reported by BBC.

"He was rendered first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene," a statement of the police said. Paramedic Terry Savage lauded the men who got the surfer back ashore mentioning, "It was nothing short of heroic to get him to the beach."

Great White Shark Killed a Surfer

People were ordered out of the water, with jet skis used to bring some in. Salt Surf Life Saving Club member, James Owen, told The Sydney Morning Herald: "It's a bit of a shock for everyone at the moment... I don't know of a previous fatal shark incident in this area." White sharks are said to be active in the area at this time of year, said the BBC report.

This is the third fatality from shark attacks in Australia this year. In April, a 23-year-old Queensland ranger was killed in an attack on the Great Barrier Reef. In January, a 57-year-old diver was killed off Western Australia. No deaths were recorded last year.

