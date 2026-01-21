Go-Ahead Singapore Bus Involved in Hit-and-Run at Loyang Landed Estate; No Injuries Reported

A public bus was involved in a hit-and-run accident at a landed housing estate in Loyang on Tuesday, January 20, after it collided with several parked vehicles along Loyang Rise.

The incident occurred at about 4.56 am, according to a resident who shared details with citizen journalism platform Stomp.

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said a Go-Ahead Singapore bus had entered the estate and struck multiple vehicles parked by the roadside. CCTV footage from her home showed the bus turning into Loyang Rise, where her family van was parked before the impact. After the bus moved off, the van was seen displaced from its original position.

Photographs shared by the resident showed visible damage to the van, including a shattered front left headlight. She said the road is not typically used by public buses and shared the information in the interest of public awareness and safety.

In response to queries, the police said that they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving a bus and three cars along Loyang Rise at about 5.05 am. No injuries were reported.

A 70-year-old male bus driver is assisting the authorities with investigations.

Go-Ahead Singapore confirmed the incident in a statement on its Facebook page, explaining that it occurred following a temporary closure of Loyang Avenue towards Tampines Avenue 7. The bus operator said the bus captain made an incorrect turn into Loyang Rise and grazed several vehicles parked along the roadside.

The company apologised for the distress, inconvenience and damage caused, adding that it is taking full responsibility for the incident. Go-Ahead Singapore also said it has initiated a "safety time-out" with all bus captains to reinforce adherence to established operating procedures.

The police investigations are still ongoing.