Germany is going to lift the travel ban for the European Union member states along with Britain, Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and Liechtenstein from June 15, as long as there are no bars for entering or massive lockdowns due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 in those nations, the foreign minister mentioned.

While speaking to the reporters post a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Heiko Mass stated that all nations concerned met the criteria except Norway because of an entry ban and Spain, where according to him the parliament is deciding whether t extend an entry ban.

Germany to Lift Travel Ban for Few Nations

Maas said the travel warning would be replaced with guidelines, adding that Germans would be urged not to travel to Britain when not essential while a 14-day quarantine in place. "Travel advice is not an invitation to travel - and we want to make clear that the travel guidelines may also strongly discourage travel, for example to Britain as long as there is a 14-day quarantine for all those arriving there," Maas said.

"We will continue to make the lifting of the travel warning dependent on how the situation on the ground develops," he said, adding new warnings could be issued if a country records more than 50 newly infected people per 100,000 over seven days.

Matthias von Randow, chief executive of the German Air Transport Association (BDL), welcomed the government's decision to lift the blanket warning, introduced for travel worldwide in mid-March, as "sensible and proportionate". "This is a good signal for the many people in Europe who want to go on holiday in the summer or visit friends and relatives abroad," he said. "It is also good news for 26 million men and women employed in the European travel and tourism industry".

(With agency inputs)