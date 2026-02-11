Friends Launch Fundraiser for Injured Mother After Daughter's Death in Singapore's Chinatown Crash

Friends and former classmates of Raisha Anindra Pascasiswi, the Indonesian mother whose six-year-old daughter was killed in a car accident in Singapore's Chinatown last week, have started a fundraising effort to help cover her medical expenses.

An appeal for donations was posted on the Instagram account of the University of Indonesia's alumni association, urging contributors to send funds directly to the bank account of Raisha's husband.

Raisha, a graduate of the university's Chinese literature programme, completed her studies in 2017.

The post called for prayers for the family, asking that the deceased child "be granted the best place in the sight of Allah SWT" and that her loved ones be given strength to endure the tragedy. It also appealed for well wishes for Raisha's recovery, expressing hope that she would heal fully and reunite with her family.

Raisha's older sister, Rara Anindita Swargastha, said the initiative was organised by her sister's friends, who wanted to provide practical support as the family copes with mounting medical costs.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Monday, February 9, Rara said her sister remained in intensive care.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 10, the Indonesian Embassy in Singapore said Raisha had suffered serious injuries, including internal injuries and fractures, and is being treated in the high dependency unit at Singapore General Hospital. While she has regained consciousness and is in stable condition, the embassy said she remains weak and requires close medical monitoring.

The embassy added that its deputy chief of mission and staff met the family again on February 9 to convey condolences and coordinate further assistance, including the possible facilitation of legal support if needed. It said it has been assisting the family since the day of the accident on February 6. Although the family hopes to eventually transfer Raisha to Indonesia for further treatment, doctors have advised that she is not yet medically fit to be evacuated.

Raisha was in Singapore on holiday with her husband, Ashar Ardianto, their six-year-old daughter, Sheyna Lashira Smaradiani, and their two-year-old son when the accident occurred on February 6. Raisha and Sheyna were struck by a car in Chinatown and taken to hospital, where Sheyna later died.

According to the embassy, a hospital autopsy determined that the child died from cranio-cerebral injuries. Her remains were repatriated to Indonesia on the morning of February 8 and she was laid to rest later that day at Tanah Kusir cemetery in South Jakarta.

Rara recalled receiving the news of her niece's death while she was at work. "I was immediately in shock and hysterical," she said, adding that she was physically unable to move for a period of time after hearing what had happened.

Describing her niece, known as Nana to her family, Rara said the six-year-old was cheerful, affectionate and full of energy. She shared that Nana often stayed over at her home and joined her in activities such as running and playing tennis. "Everyone who met her immediately fell in love with Nana because of her personality," she said.

Rara last saw her niece about a week before the family's holiday, during her own birthday celebration. "Nana asked me when she could sleep over again. I told her she could when I came back from out of town," she said, adding that she did not know Nana would soon be travelling with her parents.

In a post on social media platform Threads, Rara wrote that while she was devastated by her niece's death, she took comfort in believing that Nana is now "an angel in heaven". Addressing her niece, she added, "Pray for Mami, kiddo, so that Mami can get better and stronger soon."