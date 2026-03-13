Fire Breaks Out in Lift Control Panel at Ibis Singapore on Bencoolen Hotel; No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out in a lift control panel at ibis Singapore on Bencoolen on Friday morning, March 13, prompting an emergency response and the evacuation of some occupants from the building.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire on the 16th floor of the hotel at about 9.55 am. The blaze was quickly put out using a fire extinguisher, and no injuries were reported.

When reporters arrived at the scene along Bencoolen Street at around noon, several people who had been evacuated from the hotel were seen waiting nearby.

Some were seated close to the Stamford Arts Centre, located behind the hotel, while emergency personnel managed the situation.

At least one fire engine and two ambulances were present at the scene during the response.

According to digital travel platform Agoda, the hotel is a 16-storey property with 534 rooms.

SCDF said that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.