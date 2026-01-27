Facial Recognition Trial Launched to Speed Up Motorcycle Immigration at Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint

Motorcyclists entering Singapore through Woodlands Checkpoint can now experience faster immigration clearance with the introduction of facial recognition technology.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has begun a trial allowing riders to clear immigration without the need for fingerprint scanning, marking another step in Singapore's move towards automated border controls.

Announced in a Facebook post on Monday, January 26, the trial is being conducted at two motorcycle lanes in the arrival zone of Woodlands Checkpoint.

Under the initiative, eligible motorcyclists can use facial recognition to complete immigration checks, a move ICA said is aimed at improving convenience and efficiency while continuing to safeguard border security.

The trial is open to Singapore residents, Long-Term Pass holders and foreign visitors who have previously entered Singapore. ICA noted that no prior registration or set-up is required. To use the system, motorcyclists must scan either their MyICA mobile application QR code or their passport, lift their helmet visors, and remove any sunglasses or face coverings before facing the camera for facial scanning.

Clear signage will be placed at the designated motorcycle lanes, and ICA officers will be on hand to assist riders during the trial period. Responding to media queries, ICA said the length of the trial has not been fixed and will depend on feedback collected from users, which will help determine the next steps for the technology's wider implementation.