Everton vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How to Watch the Premier League Match Online in the US, UK and India

Everton and Chelsea will both be looking to bounce back when they face off at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday. Gameweek 31 of the Premier League season rolls on with teams aiming to build momentum before the international break. Everton vs Chelsea is set to be the third fixture of the day, with both sides eager to grab all three points.

Everton's short run of wins came to an end last weekend after a 2-0 loss to Arsenal, despite putting in a determined performance for much of the game. The Merseyside side looked on course for a draw until a standout cameo from Max Dowman helped Arsenal edge the result.

Opportunity to Bounce

Even so, the Toffees have shown solid form under David Moyes this season, and a push for European qualification is still very much within reach. On the other hand, Chelsea's promising start under Liam Rosenior has begun to fade.

The Blues are currently on a three-game losing streak, which included their exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, and they've managed just four wins from their last 11 matches across all competitions.

When these two teams last met, Chelsea came out on top with a 2-0 win, thanks to goals from Cole Palmer and Malo Gusto.

Jordan Pickford is set to start in goal, with Everton expected to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Chelsea on Saturday. In defence, Jake O'Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, and Vitaliy Mykolenko are likely to form the backline, although Jarrad Branthwaite could step in if Tarkowski is not fit.

In midfield, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner should anchor the team in a double pivot, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is expected to operate in the No. 10 role. Up front, Thierno Barry is set to lead the attack, supported by Harrison Armstrong and Iliman Ndiaye on the wings.

Robert Sánchez is expected to start in goal, with Chelsea also likely to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation against Everton on Saturday. The defensive line should include Josh Acheampong, Mamadou Sarr, Wesley Fofana, and Marc Cucurella.

In midfield, Moisés Caicedo and Andrey Santos are set to anchor the side in a double pivot, while Enzo Fernández is likely to take up the No. 10 role.

Leading the attack, João Pedro is expected to play as the central striker, with Alejandro Garnacho and Cole Palmer providing support from the wings.

When and Where

The English Premier League match between Everton and Chelsea will be played at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Liverpool, England, on Saturday, March 21, at 5:30 PM BST/12:30 PM ET and 11 pm IST.

How to Watch

Fans in the United States can watch the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match live on NBC, Peacock, and USA Network.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match live on Sky Sports, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Ultra HD

Fans in India can watch the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Live Stream

Fans in the United States can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match on FuboTV, NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live streaming of the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match on Sky Go UK, NOW TV and SKY GO Extra.

Fans can watch the Everton vs Chelsea Premier League match live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar.