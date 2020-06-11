The European Commission is on the lookout for a mandate from the governments of EU governments for buying in advance from the pharmaceutical firms up to six probable vaccines against the coronavirus or COVID-19, two officials told Reuters.

The EU executive is going to ask EU health ministers at a video conference meeting on Friday for backing the plan, as the bloc fears it might not have enough if a vaccine is developed, the officials mentioned.

European Commission Seeking 6 Probable Vaccines

"We pay upfront a significant part of the investment needed in exchange for a commitment from the pharmaceutical manufacturer to give us a vaccine when is available if it is successful," a third Commission official told a news conference.

As part of the plan, the Commission will also propose a temporary softening of regulatory requirements to develop vaccines that contain genetically modify

(With agency inputs)