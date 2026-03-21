Elon Musk Offers to Pay All 50,000 TSA Officers' Salaries as Airport Meltdown Enters Week Five

Elon Musk offers to pay unpaid TSA workers during shutdown.

DHS funding lapse leaves thousands working without salaries.

Legal questions raised over private payment of federal employees.

Shutdown negotiations continue with no agreement reached in Congress.

Elon Musk stated early on Saturday morning that he would personally cover the salaries of all Transportation Security Administration officers working without pay during the ongoing DHS government shutdown, in a move that instantly dominated national political discussion and added a fresh complication to already fraught congressional negotiations over the five-week-old funding impasse.

The offer came as the human cost of the shutdown was becoming impossible to ignore. TSA officers face eviction notices, vehicle repossessions, empty refrigerators and overdrawn bank accounts. Some airports have reported wait times for security checkpoints exceeding 100 minutes, and there have been public appeals for travellers to donate food or gift cards to TSA workers working without pay. Denver, Seattle-Tacoma and Las Vegas airports have asked passengers for donations of grocery cards, non-perishable food, hygiene products and infant supplies.

366 TSA officers have left the force since the shutdown began, with the highest single-day callout rate reaching 55 percent at Houston Hobby International Airport on March 14. TSA acting deputy administrator Adam Stahl warned this week it was "not hyperbole" to suggest that smaller airports may have to shut down if the situation worsens.

A Politically Explosive Offer

Musk's offer raises immediate legal and practical questions. TSA officers are federal employees whose pay is governed by the federal pay schedule there is no established mechanism for a private individual to supplement or replace federal salaries for active government workers.

Legal experts are likely to flag conflict of interest concerns given Musk's dual role as head of DOGE, the administration's government efficiency initiative, and his position as the world's richest private citizen.

The political optics cut in multiple directions simultaneously. For Republicans, Musk's offer shifts blame onto Senate Democrats who have blocked DHS funding since February 14 over demands for immigration enforcement reforms.

For Democrats, the offer frames Musk already a deeply polarising figure as seeking to insert private wealth into a public pay dispute that Congress alone has the power to resolve. The AFGE union representing 46,000 TSA workers had not yet publicly responded to Musk's offer at the time of publication.

The Background

DHS funding expired on February 14 after Democrats refused to support a new funding bill unless the administration agreed to reforms in immigration enforcement, sparked by the fatal shooting of two US citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good by DHS immigration agents during protests in Minneapolis in January. Republicans refused the demands. The agency has been running on emergency authorisations ever since, with the vast majority of its 260,000 employees working without pay.

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Congressional negotiators met in person for 75 minutes on Thursday but emerged still "a long ways apart," in the words of Senate Democratic lead negotiator Patty Murray. DHS Secretary-designate Markwayne Mullin's pledge at his confirmation hearing that ICE agents would require judicial warrants before entering homes was seen as the most substantive movement yet but not enough to close the deal. The Senate Homeland Security Committee approved Mullin 8-7 on Thursday, with a full floor vote expected this weekend.