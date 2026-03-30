Eight Singaporean Taxi Drivers Arrested Over Alleged Bribery at Causeway

Eight Singaporean taxi drivers operating under the cross-border taxi scheme have been arrested for allegedly offering bribes to Malaysian enforcement officers to avoid penalties for traffic offences.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said that the drivers, aged between 47 and 74, were taken into custody on Monday, March 30. They are accused of giving bribes to evade enforcement action after being caught driving in the bus lane along the Woodlands–Johor Bahru Causeway.

According to CPIB, investigations into the individuals are still ongoing under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The agency reiterated Singapore's strict stance against corruption, stating that it adopts a zero-tolerance approach and will take firm action against anyone involved in such activities.

The case comes amid ongoing efforts to regulate cross-border taxi operations between Singapore and Malaysia.

Under existing rules, taxis in the scheme are only allowed to pick up and drop off passengers at designated points; Larkin Sentral Terminal in Johor Bahru for Singapore-registered taxis, and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.

In December 2025, transport authorities from both countries announced plans to ease these restrictions, allowing cross-border taxis to drop passengers at any location outside their home country.

The move is part of broader efforts to improve travel convenience between Singapore and Malaysia, although no implementation date has been confirmed.

Both the countries also plan to gradually increase the quota for licensed cross-border taxis from 200 to 500.

CPIB said that the investigations into the alleged bribery cases are continuing.