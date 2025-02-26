Drs. Louis and Denise Joseph's Open Sea Institute Announce Partnership In 120 Years of Rolls-Royce Book

Open Sea Institute (OSI), the psychiatry, coaching, and wellness firm of the international community's elite, has announced its partnership with industry titan Rolls-Royce (RREC). Led by Dr. Denise Joseph and Dr. Louis Joseph, the Open Sea Institute is transforming the well-being of individuals and communities across every spectrum internationally, healing the world's highest achievers.

A Celebrated Partnership

Drs. Joseph recently traveled to London for the fanfare release of the publication, "120 Years of Rolls-Royce," a lavish hardbound album authored by London Press Club Lifetime Achievement Award Winner Ray Massey, commemorating Rolls Royce's 120-year journey of undisputed market domination wherein Open Sea Institute's partnership with the Rolls-Royce RREC was memorialized in a striking spread.

"120 Years of Rolls-Royce" was produced in partnership with the Rolls-Royce Enthusiast's Club, which first met in 1957, and publisher St. James House. The oversized book explores the singular history and unparalleled success of the Rolls-Royce brand as it begins its "all-electric future" with the release of the Rolls-Royce Spectre.

Richard Freed, founder of St. James House London, says, "The values and style that characterize Open Sea Institute's approach to coaching, psychiatry, and health highlight its commitment to excellence and will undoubtedly be a major part of this project's ongoing success."

On the partnership, Dr. Denise Joseph says, "Open Sea Institute is honored to have been identified as an elite organization that shares Rolls-Royce RREC core values and commitment to excellence. Rolls-Royce is master. Open Sea Institute is pleased to join ranks."

A Shared History of Innovation

Based in Palm Beach, Florida, in the U.S., Open Sea Institute maintains anchor sites in South Florida, New Orleans, Nantahala National Rainforest, and London to offer its cherished international clientele visiting opportunities supplemental to the Institute's regularized online platform programming, accessed worldwide by some of the business's most polished actors.

Having innovated their own body of theory and practice, OSI is the originator and practitioner of OSI-type Coaching, OSI-type Psychiatry, and OSI-type Eco Medicine. These programs are physically non-invasive programming designed for efficient entry into the abstruse regions of the mind responsible for gene expression, cellular health, ageing, long-term behavior change, immune system functioning, emotional regulation, and self-esteem.

OSI-type Eco Medicine is practiced at the Open Sea Lodge at Nantahala Water Mountain on the ancient American Blue Ridge Mountains in the Western Carolinas. While OSI supports all psychological ailments, including addiction, anxiety, depression, stress, and developmental disorders. OSI-type addiction intervention is a proprietary interplay of pharmacology and coaching that is completely adaptive to the maintenance of daily life routines.

OSI-type Coaching in wellness and beauty allows clients the opportunity to transcend traditional barriers to growth, happiness, youthful appearance, and vitality. OSI-type Coaching in family, couples, and life transitions is administered to individuals and groups seeking cohesion, peace, purpose, grief reduction, and the fostering of joy.

Open Sea Institute's journey began in early 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic rocked the world. A vanguard in every way from its inception, Open Sea Institute was among the first to meaningfully occupy the telehealth space. Since then, Drs. Denise and Louis Joseph have worked quickly, transforming the landscape of mental health for the elite while maintaining outreach to communities of indigent and differently-abled across the inner city and rural U.S.

Caring for the International Business Elite

The pioneering methods of Drs. Louis and Denise Joseph are sought after by actors in international, business, government, academia, and all manner of public life because of OSI methods' unique ability to bridge the gap between behavior and business outcomes between psychiatry, psychology, and what traditionally falls under the umbrella of business and organizational consulting.

Dr. Denise Joseph mentions, "It is a fact that the overwhelming majority of psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists will have backgrounds and training in mental health. The overwhelming majority of white shoe consultants will have backgrounds and training in business. Coaches may have no formal education whatsoever, and the vast majority will not carry elite professional or educational portfolios in addition to, or in the absence of, expert psychiatry. What Open Sea Institute offers is rare, efficacious, and valuable."

With results that translate at the individual and organizational levels, Drs. Joseph's multidisciplinary expertise and diverse professional portfolios shine in their work. This is one way the OSI-type approach transcends traditional forms of coaching, consulting, and therapy. The facility of expertise provided translates, without interruption, from human resource decisions or the upcoming merger to issues surrounding infidelity or addiction in an executive's family.

Drs. Louis and Denise Joseph are uniquely able to shepherd clients, including founders, CEOs, fund managers, and directors across diverse industries through complex, highly insight-oriented mental processes. These procedures add value to multifaceted internal and external organizational and business dealings, minimizing fallout and maximizing the best outcomes.

For more information on Denise, Louis, and Opensea Institute programming, please visit Opensea. Institute and contact interfacewithus@opensea.institute.