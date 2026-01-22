Detroit Man Admits to Killing Neurosurgeon with Whom He Had a Sexual Relationship

A Wayne County man accused of killing a Detroit neurosurgeon pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree murder.

Desmond Burks, 35, also pleaded guilty to a separate charge of manslaughter for fatally punching a man during a road rage incident in April 2024. A sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 20.

Burks Fatally Shot Hoover Before Robbing Him of $20K

As reported by The Detroit News, Burks was facing a first-degree murder charge over the death of Dr. Devon Hoover, with whom he was engaged in a sexual relationship.

Burks allegedly shot Hoover in the head in April 2023 before hiding his body in Hoover's Boston-Edison district neighborhood home and stealing more than $20,000. Hoover was a neurosurgeon with the former Ascension Healthcare.

Burks' trial for Hoover's death began Tuesday with jury selection, but Burks pleaded guilty to killing Hoover Wednesday afternoon. He admitted to Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Paul Cusick that he was guilty in both Hoover's death and the death of Reda Saleh – the victim in the road rage case.

Burks pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Hoover, which is punishable by up to life in prison, larceny, using a computer to commit a crime and four counts of felony firearm. He has a sentencing agreement of 40 to 60 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter for Saleh's death.

Burks Shot Hoover After the Latter Suggested Bringing a Third Person into Their Sexual Relationship

Burks admitted Wednesday that he shot Hoover twice and took cash, credit cards and jewelry from him. Prosecutors argued that Burks shot Hoover after the doctor suggested bringing a third person into their relationship to have sex. After the shooting later, he went on a spending spree at a Dearborn mall, buying jewelry.

A witness during Burks' preliminary exam last year testified that he asked the man to hold a bag for him, which included a gun and surgical goggles with Hoover's name on them.

Burks Fatally Assaulted Saleh After He 'Smashed the Back' of His Car

In the road rage case, Burks said Saleh "smashed the back of my car." Burks said he slapped Saleh, not punched him, but admitted that his actions resulted in Saleh's death.

Burks left Saleh lying in the street after the argument on April 17, 2024, before fleeing the scene at the intersection of West Chicago and Greenfield Road, Wayne County prosecutors said. Saleh died of his injuries the following month.

Burks was not arrested and charged with Hoover's murder until August 2024.