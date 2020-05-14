The daily coronavirus or COVID-19 death toll rose on Thursday more than 200 for the first time since May 8, the health ministry stated taking the total death toll to 27,321 from 27,104 with the death of 217 people overnight.

Coronavirus death toll rises in Spain

The overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 229,540 on Thursday. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 290,000 people globally and infecting over 4.4 million people worldwide. The virus outbreak has been described as a pandemic by the WHO.

The US is the worst affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak followed by Russia and Spain. The virus outbreak which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has spread to more than 170 countries.

