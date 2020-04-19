The death toll of Spain due to the new coronavirus outbreak has risen by 410 on Sunday, which is down from the death toll of 565 on Saturday, the Health Ministry stated, this is the lowest daily increase in about a month in one of the hardest-hit countries of the world.

The number of total deaths has reached 20,453 and the daily increase is pretty much below the highest daily increase which was 950 deaths that were reported on April 2, in a sign showing the slowdown of the spread of the novel virus after the European nation imposed strict lockdown in March.

Daily deaths in Spain decreasing

The overall number of coronavirus cases rose to 195,944 on Sunday from 191,726 on Saturday, the Health Ministry added. Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would ask parliament for a 15-day extension of the lockdown until May 9, but said the restrictions would be more flexible, such as allowing children to leave their homes for short periods of time.

"We have left behind the most extreme moments," Sanchez said at a press briefing. But he added: "These achievements are still insufficient and above all fragile. We cannot put them at risk with hasty solutions".

(With agency inputs)