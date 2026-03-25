Cockpit Audio Reveals Chilling Final 3 Minutes Before Air Canada Plane Crashed at LaGuardia Airport as Overlapping Errors Behind Collision are Revealed

The cockpit recorder from Air Canada flight 8646 has revealed how what began as a routine journey soon spiraled into a tragedy — all within just three minutes on Sunday. Both the pilot and co-pilot were killed, and more than 40 others were injured when the jet slammed into a fire truck at LaGuardia Airport in New York City around midnight.

NTSB senior aviation investigator Doug Brazy offered new insight into the aircraft's final, tense moments on Tuesday, laying out a step-by-step timeline — from the crew's initial contact with Air Traffic Control to the instant the crash occurred. Here's how the peaceful journey turned into a nightmare for everyone on board.

The Final Three Minutes

At 3 minutes and 7 seconds before the flight from Montreal was set to land in New York, the approach controller instructed the pilots to contact the LaGuardia tower.

2 minutes, 45 seconds: The flight crew lowered the landing gear as part of the approach.

2 minutes, 22 seconds: The pilots checked in with LaGuardia air traffic control.

2 minutes, 27 seconds: The LaGuardia tower cleared the aircraft to land on Runway 4 and informed the crew they were second in line for landing.

1 minute, 52 seconds: The flight crew adjusted the flaps to 30 degrees as the aircraft continued its descent.



1 minute, 33 seconds: The crew further extended the flaps to 45 degrees to prepare for landing.

1 minute, 26 seconds: An electronic "1,000" callout sounded from the enhanced ground proximity warning system, signaling the aircraft was 1,000 feet above the ground.

1 minute, 12 seconds: The flight crew confirmed that the landing checklist had been fully completed.

1 minute, 3 seconds: An airport vehicle attempted to radio the tower, but the message was cut off by another overlapping transmission from an as-yet unidentified source.



54 seconds: The flight crew confirmed the aircraft was 500 feet above the ground and maintaining a stable approach.

40 seconds: The LaGuardia tower asked which vehicle was requesting permission to cross the runway.

28 seconds: Truck 1 made a radio call to the tower.

26 seconds: The tower acknowledged receiving that transmission.

25 seconds: Truck 1 requested permission to cross Runway 4.

20 seconds: The tower granted clearance for Truck 1 and its crew to cross Runway 4.

19 seconds: An electronic "100" callout from the enhanced ground proximity warning system sounded, indicating the aircraft was just 100 feet above the ground.

17 seconds: Truck 1 repeated back the runway crossing clearance to confirm instructions.

14 seconds: An electronic "50" callout is heard as the aircraft continues its descent.

12 seconds: An electronic "30" callout sounds.

12 seconds: The tower instructs a Frontier Airlines flight to hold its position.

11 seconds: An electronic "20" callout occurs.

10 seconds: An electronic "10" callout is heard.

9 seconds: The tower tells Truck 1 to stop immediately.

8 seconds: A sound consistent with the aircraft's landing gear making contact with the runway is heard.

6 seconds: One pilot hands over control of the aircraft to the other.

4 seconds: The tower again instructs Truck 1 to stop.

0 seconds: The recording comes to an end.

Total Confusion

A FlightRadar24 representative told The New York Postthat the Air Canada jet, which had taken off from Montreal, was moving at speeds of up to 105 mph when it crashed into the fire truck — a moment captured in shocking video footage. As more details about the terrifying moments leading up to the crash emerged, investigators also uncovered a series of troubling issues from that night.

According to NTSB officials, the fire truck involved in the collision was not equipped with a key tracking device used to monitor vehicle movements on the runway. It's also unclear whether the driver was even able to hear urgent instructions from the control tower telling them to stop.

NYSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said investigators are still trying to determine who was responsible for ground control operations at the New York City airport at the time of the crash.

"It is not clear who was conducting the duties of the ground controller," Homendy told reporters while outlining the agency's initial findings late Sunday.

"We have conflicting information. We have some information it was the controller-in-charge. We have some information it was the local controller."

Homendy added that the confusion inside LaGuardia's control tower as the plane approached for landing mirrored what was happening on the ground.

She also pointed out that the fire truck did not have a transponder — an essential device that helps air traffic controllers accurately track vehicles on the runway — making it even harder to know its exact position at the time.