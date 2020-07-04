The north-eastern region of Catalonia in Spain enforced a new coronavirus or COVID-19 lockdown on over 200,000 people on Saturday after many new outbreaks of the virus were detected.

Residents in Segria that includes the city of Lleida, are not going to be able to leave the area from 12 noon on Saturday but they will not be confined to their houses as was the case on the original strict lockdown of Spain in March.

COVID-19 Lockdown in Spain

"We have decided to confine Segria due to data that confirm too significant a growth in the number of COVID-19 infections," Catalan regional president Quim Torra told a news briefing. Regional health ministry data showed there were 3,706 cases in the Lleida region on Friday, up from 3,551 the previous day.

Movement for work will be permitted, but from Tuesday workers entering or leaving the area will have to present a certificate from their employer. Spain has registered 205,545 coronavirus cases and 28,385 deaths, making it one of the worst affected countries in Europe. After imposing a strict lockdown on March 14, the government has been gradually easing restrictions in a multi-phase plan since early May.

(With agency inputs)