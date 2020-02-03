Hall of famer Booker T has reacted to the alleged confrontation between Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle. He has advised people to stay away from such situations.

On The Hall of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore, he said, "Watch what you say first and foremost, Matt, because guys out there can really make you look like something that you really aren't,"

According to Booker T, people on WWE backstage let others wrestlers know that would be calling out them out on social media sites. "You got to know somebody first in order to do something like that. This ain't the UFC. Where you see these guys talking so much smack to each other back and forth and what not. Now on the other hand, when the Corey Graves thing started.

When all of those reports started coming out, I called Corey Graves and said 'Don't say nothing just let it ride. Let's see if you get a few clicks out of this. Let's see if we get a few followers.' And it became something, but we both knew what was up. Everybody else thought Corey and I had a lot of heat already, so if they think we have heat, let's do something with it," WWE Inc quotes him as saying.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, the Beast Incarnate had an altercation with Matt Riddle just before the Royal Rumble kicked-off at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. "Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in sh*t because you and I will never work together. Ever." The website quoted Brock Lesnar as saying to Matt Riddle.

Booker T claims that people would have been fired for such comments. "This is not the UFC where it's real, and it's organic to where the fans are buying in to it. But with professional wrestling, it's not like that. You don't come in and go into business for yourself in professional wrestling," the 54-year old adds.

He then adds that one should be careful before landing in such situation as their videos might be doctored. "Be careful what you say even if your are just messing around. Think about what you are going to say because people can take it and edit it and make it sound like what they want it to sound like and trust me that's what you don't want," the WWE Hall of Famer continues.

The King Booker says that one should not work on angles unless one knows about the other person. He concludes, "It's bad for business. That's just the way I feel about it."