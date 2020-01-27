The first pay-per-view event is here in the form of Royal Rumble. It is held at at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on January 26, 2020.

The main attraction easily remains the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches. Apart from it, there are a few interesting matches on the cards. The "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will take on Danie Bryan in a strap match for the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns will clash with King Corbin in the Falls Count Anywhere match. Whereas Becky Lynch will be clashing with Asuka. Check out the complete match card.

No. Matches* Stipulations 1 Men's Royal Rumble match Royal Rumble match for world championship 2 Women's Royal Rumble match Royal Rumble match for women's championship 3 "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel Bryan Strap match for the WWE Universal Championship 4 Becky Lynch (c) vs. Asuka Singles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship 5 Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin Falls Count Anywhere match 6 Shorty G vs. Sheamus Singles match 7 Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans Singles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship 8 Andrade (c) vs. Humberto Carrillo Singles match for the WWE United States Championship

Where to watch Royal Rumble live online?

The event will kick-off with a pre-show which will be aired on the YouTube channel and on WWE Network. The main event will be live streamed on WWE app and on its website. The new subscribers can sign up for WWE Network and get their first month free and watch Royal Rumble without paying anything.

The existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month.

People from the US sign into with their TV provider to unlock live streaming. Follow the below links to watch the event online:

https://www.usanetwork.com/videos/live

https://www.wwe.com/

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For an example, the Indian viewers can watch catch Royal Rumble live on the sonyliv.com

The pre-show commences at 5 PM ET (US), 10 PM (UK), 3:30 AM (IST)