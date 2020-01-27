Close
The first pay-per-view event is here in the form of Royal Rumble. It is held at at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas, on January 26, 2020.

Royal Rumble 2020
A promotional material from Royal Rumble 2020. WWE

The main attraction easily remains the 30-man and 30-woman Royal Rumble matches. Apart from it, there are a few interesting matches on the cards. The "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will take on Danie Bryan in a strap match for the Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns will clash with King Corbin in the Falls Count Anywhere match. Whereas Becky Lynch will be clashing with Asuka. Check out the complete match card.

No.Matches*Stipulations
1Men's Royal Rumble matchRoyal Rumble match for world championship
2Women's Royal Rumble matchRoyal Rumble match for women's championship
3"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Daniel BryanStrap match for the WWE Universal Championship
4Becky Lynch (c) vs. AsukaSingles match for the WWE Raw Women's Championship
5Roman Reigns vs. King CorbinFalls Count Anywhere match
6Shorty G vs. SheamusSingles match
7Bayley (c) vs. Lacey EvansSingles match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship
8Andrade (c) vs. Humberto CarrilloSingles match for the WWE United States Championship

Where to watch Royal Rumble live online?

The event will kick-off with a pre-show which will be aired on the YouTube channel and on WWE Network. The main event will be live streamed on WWE app and on its website. The new subscribers can sign up for WWE Network and get their first month free and watch Royal Rumble without paying anything.

The existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month.

People from the US sign into with their TV provider to unlock live streaming. Follow the below links to watch the event online:

https://www.usanetwork.com/videos/live

https://www.wwe.com/

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For an example, the Indian viewers can watch catch Royal Rumble live on the sonyliv.com

The pre-show commences at 5 PM ET (US), 10 PM (UK), 3:30 AM (IST)