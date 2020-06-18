The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson is probably going to talk with French President Emmanuel Macron about the global against the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic and Britain's future relationship with the European Union at talks on Thursday.

"President Macron is visiting London to mark an important event in the shared history of our two countries and to commemorate the sacrifices made during the Second World War," the spokesperson of the British prime minister told the reporters.

Johnson to Talk With Macron

"But it is also an opportunity for the PM and the president to discuss a range of other issues and I expect them to talk about the global fight against coronavirus and also for our future relationship with the European Union to come up."

