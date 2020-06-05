Ther death toll from the confirmed cases of the coronavirus or COVID-19 in the UK has crossed 40,000, as per the government data published on Friday.

In all, 40,261 people had died following positive tests for coronavirus as of 1600 GMT on Thursday, the health ministry said, up 357 from the previous day. Including suspected cases, the United Kingdom's death toll this week surpassed 50,000, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources.

Coronavirus Death Toll in UK

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 6.6 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 390,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the worst affected nation followed by Brazil and Russia.

(With agency inputs)