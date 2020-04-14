The Spanish La Liga team Barcelona are going to restructure the board after six of the directors resigned last week for p[protecting the way the club is run, the Spanish side stated. Two among the club's four vice presidents, Emili Rousaud and Enrique Tombas, were among those who announced their resignation in a letter to the fans that was published in Spanish media on Friday.

They were accompanied by the directors Silvio Elias, Josep Pont, Jordi Calsamiglia and Maria Texidor. The departing directors were the people who criticized the club's handling of the social media scandal and also expressed doubts about the ability of the board for handling the implications of the Coronavirus pandemic, which led to 70 percent players salary cut.

Barcelona to restructure board

Barcelona said the board had approved the appointments of Jordi Moix as vice president for economic and equity, Pau Vilanova as institutional vice president, Oriol Tomas as vice president of the commercial area, Marta Plana as board secretary, and David Bellver as treasurer. "Javier Bordas will be the manager responsible for the football first team, while Xavier Vilajoana will be in charge of Barca B, the youth teams and women's football," Barcelona said in a statement.

The club added they would take legal action against Rousand for allegations that "seriously damage the institution's image". Joan Blade, who is responsible for the club's basketball teams, would also now manage Barcelona's control and transparency committee, the club added.

The outgoing directors had asked president Josep Maria Bartomeu to call presidential elections and voiced "displeasure" over the club's hiring of a third party, I3 Ventures, earlier this year to monitor social media coverage of Barca. Bartomeu has denied accusations the company created social media accounts to smear future presidential candidates, and former and current players but rescinded the club's contract with the firm anyway. I3 has also denied any wrongdoing.

(With agency inputs)