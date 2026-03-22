Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming: How to Watch the Carabao Cup Final in the US, UK and India

Arsenal and Manchester City will clash in what promises to be a fiercely contested Carabao Cup final at Wembley, with two managers going head-to-head on a big stage. Just a few weeks ago, when the Premier League title race appeared tightly balanced, this EFL Cup final was seen as a match that could influence momentum in the league.

However, the situation has changed significantly in Arsenal's favor. Mikel Arteta's team now arrive at Wembley with a comfortable nine-point advantage over Manchester City. As a result, this encounter is no longer viewed as having a direct impact on the title race, and in some ways, the pressure on Arsenal has eased.

Clash of the Titans

Arteta has guided his side into a commanding position at the top of the table, while also progressing to the quarter-finals of both the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup, sparking conversations about a possible quadruple.

That said, Arsenal will still be highly motivated to win, as they have not lifted the EFL Cup since 1993. The Gunners will be desperate to claim the trophy as the first step toward what could be a remarkable run of silverware.

Arteta, in particular, will be keen not only to reward his team's performances with a title but also to make a strong statement against his former mentor and current rival, Pep Guardiola.

When the title race looked set to become a tight, high-stakes contest between Arsenal and Manchester City, things suddenly unraveled for Guardiola's side. A dip in form has turned into a steep decline — they now sit nine points behind Arsenal and have also been knocked out of the UEFA Champions League.

Because of that, this EFL Cup final carries added weight for Guardiola. There's growing talk that he needs to deliver, especially with the possibility of ending a second straight season without a trophy hanging over him. While the FA Cup might still offer another shot at silverware, this final presents a more immediate chance — and with it, a different kind of pressure heading into Sunday.

Recent visits to Wembley haven't gone Guardiola's way, and he'll be determined to change that narrative. On top of that, City's recent performances have left them looking a bit shaken, so a win against their biggest rivals could reignite belief and help them finish the season strongly.

Still, beyond all the storylines and pressure, this is a cup final. For both teams, nothing matters more than stepping onto the pitch with one clear objective — to win it.

When and Where

The Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Final will be played at Wembley Stadium, London, on March 22, Sunday, at 4:30 PM BST/ 11:30 AM ET/ and 10 PM IST.

How to Watch/Live Stream

United States: The Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Final will be broadcast live on CBS network. The Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Final will be streamed live online on Paramount+.

United Kingdom: The UK viewers can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Final through the Sky Sports network. The Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Final can be live-streamed on the Sky Go app and website.

India: The Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Final won't be broadcast in India. However, the Arsenal vs Manchester City Carabao Cup Final will be live streamed through Fancode app and website in India.