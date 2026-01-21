Albuquerque Woman Fatally Shoots Her Father, Claims She Acted in Self-Defense Because He was Abusive

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with killing her own father at their northwest Albuquerque home.

According to police, Summer Coughran called 911 at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday and reported that she had shot her father, Kirk Coughran, 65, inside their home in the 4700 block of Wildfire Road NW.

Coughran Claimed Her Father Assaulted Her, was Abusive Towards Her Throughout Her Life

During the call, Coughran told the dispatcher that she shot her father after he assaulted her and that he had assaulted her throughout her entire life. Responding officers found Kirk Coughran inside the residence with fatal gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives interviewed Summer Coughran and noted that she provided inconsistent statements that did not align with the physical evidence. She was also unable to describe any actions by her father that would cause a reasonable person to fear for their life.

Detectives Learned Coughran was Diagnosed with Schizophrenia, Had a Violent Past

During the investigation, detectives reviewed several prior police reports involving Summer Coughran, including one indicating she had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. In that incident, her father told police she may have been off her medication and he declined to press charges against her.

Looking at past court records and criminal complaints, prosecutors charged Coughran with aggravated assault upon a peace officer on December 24, 2024. Days later, another relative sought and obtained a restraining order after expressing concerns for their safety due to threats of physical violence made by Summer Coughran.