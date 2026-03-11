Active Shooter Opens Fire at Orthodox Jewish Synagogue In Baltimore as Officer Is Rushed to Shock Trauma

A gunman opened fire at an Orthodox Jewish synagogue near Baltimore. The shooting took place near the Agudath Israel of Baltimore in the quiet Glen neighborhood shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It is not known if there have been casualties.

A Baltimore police officer was hit during the incident and was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center's Shock Trauma unit for treatment, according to authorities. The suspect has also been shot, though their condition has not yet been released. Authorities are asking people to stay away from the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue and are cordoning off the area while they investigate the active shooter situation.

Chaos in Baltimore

Sirens wailed as additional police and ambulances rushed to the scene around 12:45 p.m. Officers are directing traffic at Park Heights Avenue and West Northern Parkway as they respond to the active shooter situation in the Glen neighborhood.

This is a developing story.