62-Year-Old Singaporean Dies in Indonesia's Batam After Being Run Over by Truck

A 62-year-old Singaporean man died on March 4 after he was run over by a truck in Batam, Indonesia, according to reports from local media.

The accident took place in the afternoon outside the Top 100 Jodoh shopping centre. Videos circulating online from the scene showed two people trapped under the front of a green truck, whose bumper appeared dented. Several passers-by were seen attempting to help rescue the victims.

According to reports by Shin Min Daily News, the deceased was working at a shipping company in Batam. He had been riding pillion on a motorcycle when the accident happened.

Both the rider and the passenger were reportedly pulled under the truck's wheels during the collision. The 62-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Straits Times reported that the Singapore consulate-general in Batam is currently in contact with the man's family and is assisting them with arrangements to repatriate his body.