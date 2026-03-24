36 States Push Ahead With Live Nation Entertainment Antitrust Case 2 days After Federal Exit

A coalition of 36 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. is pressing ahead with an antitrust case against Live Nation Entertainment and its subsidiary Ticketmaster, after the Trump administration settled its federal lawsuit just days into trial.

The decision by the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve the case early, reportedly catching even government lawyers off guard, has shifted the spotlight to state attorneys general, who have chosen to pursue the case independently.

The move has created an unusual legal scenario, with state-level proceedings now carrying the weight of a case that was initially expected to be led by federal regulators.

States step in after federal settlement

The coalition's decision underscores the independent authority state attorneys general hold under U.S. antitrust law. Even when federal enforcement actions are withdrawn or settled, states retain the power to continue pursuing claims under both federal and state statutes.

By rejecting the federal settlement, the states are seeking to address concerns they argue were left unresolved, particularly around market dominance and competitive practices in the live entertainment and ticketing industry.

Legal experts say this approach reflects a growing willingness among states to step in when federal enforcement is seen as insufficient.

Evidence presented during trial proceedings has added to scrutiny of Live Nation's business practices.

The chief executive of AEG Presents, a major rival in concert promotion, testified that exclusive venue agreements used by Live Nation create measurable disadvantages for competitors and contribute to higher ticket prices for consumers in the United States compared to Europe.

Live Nation has not publicly responded to that specific testimony.

Criticism of federal approach

The Justice Department's settlement has drawn criticism from lawmakers and academics who argue it does not go far enough.

A Harvard antitrust scholar described the deal as a "Band Aid" that fails to address deeper structural concerns in the market. Several U.S. senators, including Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, joined legislation introduced by Amy Klobuchar that criticizes the administration's approach to antitrust enforcement, arguing the settlement favors corporate interests over consumers and smaller businesses.

The Justice Department has maintained that the agreement adequately resolves its claims, though detailed responses to the criticism have not been made public.

In response to the settlement, Klobuchar has introduced the Antitrust Accountability and Transparency Act, aimed at giving courts greater authority to review and potentially reject antitrust settlements deemed insufficient.

The broader implications extend beyond the Live Nation case. California Attorney General Rob Bonta has separately moved to block a $6.2 billion merger between Nexstar Media Group and Tegna Inc., signaling a wider push by state authorities to challenge corporate consolidation.

Taken together, these actions suggest a coordinated effort among several state governments to play a more assertive role in competition enforcement.

While the coalition's case is significant, legal analysts note that state-level actions may face limitations. Courts can impose behavioral remedies and financial penalties, but structural measures such as breaking up a company typically require federal intervention.

As a result, even a successful outcome for the states could lead to a fragmented set of rulings rather than a single nationwide remedy.

A shifting enforcement landscape

The case is being closely watched as a potential turning point in U.S. antitrust enforcement. It highlights a widening gap between federal and state priorities, with states increasingly willing to challenge large corporations independently.

The Justice Department's Antitrust Division has remained active in other areas, but its withdrawal from this case has amplified questions about enforcement strategy.

The central question now is whether state courts can achieve the kind of structural accountability that critics say the federal settlement failed to deliver.

As the trial moves forward, the outcome could reshape not only the future of Live Nation and Ticketmaster, but also the balance of power between federal and state authorities in enforcing competition law across the United States.