13 Foreign-Registered Drivers Barred from Singapore After Checkpoint Offences

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has banned 13 drivers of foreign-registered vehicles from entering Singapore following a series of traffic offences and queue-cutting incidents at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The ICA said in a statement on Friday, March 27, that the enforcement action came after a joint operation conducted between March 13 and March 22. The operation was aimed at deterring unsafe driving behaviour and ensuring smoother traffic flow at one of Singapore's busiest land crossings.

In addition to the bans, 43 vehicles were instructed to make a U-turn and rejoin the queue properly. A further 29 motorists were referred to the Traffic Police for follow-up action.

ICA added that the offences detected during the operation included crossing double white lines, making illegal right turns, and stopping vehicles in positions that could cause danger, obstruction or inconvenience to other road users. Queue-cutting, which has been a recurring issue at checkpoints, was also a key focus of the enforcement efforts.

The authorities stressed that such behaviour not only disrupts traffic flow but also poses safety risks to other motorists. ICA added that it takes a serious view of drivers who disregard traffic laws or fail to comply with instructions from officers at checkpoints.

The authority also urged travellers to exercise patience, follow lane discipline and cooperate with officers when using land checkpoints. It emphasised that adherence to traffic rules is essential to ensure a safer and more orderly experience for all road users.