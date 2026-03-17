11 Nepalese Men Arrested for Overstaying in Singapore During Enforcement Operation

A total of 11 Nepalese men were arrested for overstaying in Singapore during a joint enforcement operation conducted on March 10 at several food and beverage establishments suspected of employing immigration offenders.

The operation was carried out by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). In a joint statement released on Monday, March 16, the authorities said that the men, aged between 21 and 43, had allegedly remained in Singapore after their visit passes had expired.

Preliminary investigations indicate that two of the men may have been employed by two Singaporean individuals. The two employers are currently under investigation by ICA for their suspected involvement in hiring the overstayers.

The authorities said further inquiries are ongoing to determine whether other individuals may have harboured or employed the immigration offenders.

Apart from the 11 overstayers, two work permit holders and one S Pass holder are also being investigated by MOM for possible employment-related offences.

Under Singapore law, individuals who overstay can face serious penalties. Offenders may be jailed for up to six months and receive at least three strokes of the cane or be fined up to S$6,000. Those convicted are also deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Employers who knowingly hire overstayers or illegal immigrants face stiff punishment as well. If found guilty, they may be sentenced to between six months and two years in jail and fined up to S$6,000.

The authorities reiterated that enforcement operations will continue as part of efforts to ensure that employers comply with immigration and employment regulations.