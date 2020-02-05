Derby County manager Phillip Cocu stated that the Derby County footballer Wayne Rooney who is a former Manchester United star will be relishing the 'special' FA Cup fixture against the Red Devils next month.

The 34-year-old skipper of Derby County scored a penalty in their 4-2 win over Northampton Town to set up a fixture against Manchester United, where he had spent 13 years of his career and has the experience of winning all the trophies for the Manchester-based club.

Rooney is a key player for the Championship side

It will be the first time Rooney faces United since playing against them for Everton in 2018 before a year-long stint at Major League Soccer outfit DC United. "He comes back from the States, joins us and now plays his old club where he had a great career... it's special ... I'm sure he will be ready," Cocu told reporters.

Rooney has become a key player for the Championship side (second tier) since making his debut last month, scoring in his last three games. "It'll be a beautiful game not just for Wayne, but everyone at the club," Cocu said.

"Maybe in the league table everybody expects them to be higher up, but that doesn't mean they play bad football. It's is an extremely strong team, but we'll do everything in our power to create a great atmosphere and a great game."

