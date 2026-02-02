The winners of the Grammy Awards 2026 were announced at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 1) with a live telecast on CBS Television Network. The annual award ceremony was streamed live on Paramount+. The highlights and exclusive content of the star-studded ceremony will be available live on Grammy.com.
Hosted by Trevor Noah, the glam event delivered another standout night with dynamic performances, new award categories, historic moments, and new winners. Kendrick Lamar topped the nomination list with nine nods, followed by Lady Gaga with seven nominations. Producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff were also nominated in seven categories.
Bruno Mars, Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Andrew Watt, Brandy Clark, Chad Smith, Clipse, Duff McKagan, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Lukas Nelson, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Slash, SOMBR, The Marías, and Tyler, The Creator were the performers of the big night.
Grammy Awards 2026 Complete Winners List:
Record of the year
- DtMF by Bad Bunny
- Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter
- Anxiety by Doechii
- Wildflower by Billie Eilish
- Abracadabra by Lady Gaga
- Luther by Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- The Subway by Chappell Roan
- Apt. by Rosé, Bruno Mars
Album of the year
- Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Bad Bunny
- Swag by Justin Bieber
- Man's Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter
- Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice
- Mayhem by Lady Gaga
- GNX by Kendrick Lamar
- Mutt by Leon Thomas
- Chromakopia by Tyler, the Creator
Song of the year
- Abracadabra by Lady Gaga, Henry Walter and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- Anxiety by Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
- Apt. by Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas and Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)
- DtMF by Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry and Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
- Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters] by Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
- Luther by Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)
- Manchild by Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
- Wildflower by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best new artist
- Olivia Dean
- Katseye
- The Marías
- Addison Rae
- Sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Producer of the year, nonclassical
- Cirkut
- Dan Auerbach
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Songwriter of the year, nonclassical
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr.
- Laura Veltz
Pop solo performance
- Daisies by Justin Bieber
- Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter
- Disease by Lady Gaga
- The Subway by Chappell Roan
- Messy by Lola Young
Pop duo/group performance
- Defying Gravity by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande
- Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters] by Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami
- Gabriela by Katseye
- Apt. by Rosé, Bruno Mars
- 30 for 30 by SZA With Kendrick Lamar
Pop vocal album
- Swag by Justin Bieber
- Man's Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter
- Something Beautiful by Miley Cyrus
- Mayhem by Lady Gaga
- I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) by Teddy Swims
Dance/electronic recording
- End of Summer by Tame Impala
- No Cap by Disclosure and Anderson .Paak
- Victory Lap by Fred Again.., Skepta and Plaqueboymax
- Space Invader by Kaytranada
- Voltage by Skrillex
Dance pop recording
- Abracadabra by Lady Gaga
- Bluest Flame by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco
- Midnight Sun by Zara Larsson
- Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie) by Tate McRae
- Illegal by PinkPantheress
Dance/electronic album
- Eusexua by FKA twigs
- Ten Days by Fred Again..
- Fancy That by PinkPantheress
- Inhale / Exhale by Rüfüs Du Sol
- F— U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!!
Remixed recording
- Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix) by Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga and Gesaffelstein)
- Don't Forget About Us by Kaytranada, remixer (Mariah Carey and Kaytranada)
- A Dreams a Dream - Ron Trent Remix by Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)
- Galvanize by Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers and Chris Lake)
- Golden - David Guetta Rem/x by David Guetta, remixer (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
Rock performance
- Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning by Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II
- U Should Not Be Doing That by Amyl and the Sniffers
- The Emptiness Machine by Linkin Park
- Never Enough by Turnstile
- Mirtazapine by Hayley Williams
Metal performance
- Night Terror by Dream Theater
- Lachryma by Ghost
- Emergence by Sleep Token
- Soft Spine by Spiritbox
- Birds by Turnstile
Rock song
- As Alive as You Need Me to Be by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
- Caramel by Vessel1 and Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)
- Glum by Daniel James and Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)
- Never Enough by Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills and Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
- Zombie by Dominic Harrison and Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)
Rock album
- Never Enough by Turnstile
- Private Music by Deftones
- I Quit by Haim
- From Zero by Linkin Park
- Idols by Yungblud
Alternative music performance
- Alone by The Cure
- Everything Is Peaceful Love by Bon Iver
- Seein' Stars by Turnstile
- Mangetout by Wet Leg
- Parachute by Hayley Williams
Alternative music album
- Songs of a Lost World by The Cure
- Sable, Fable by Bon Iver
- Don't Tap the Glass by Tyler, the Creator
- Moisturizer by Wet Leg
- Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party by Hayley Williams
R&B performance
- Folded by Kehlani
- Yukon by Justin Bieber
- It Depends by Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
- Mutt (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk) by Leon Thomas
- Heart of a Woman by Summer Walker
Traditional R&B performance
- Vibes Don't Lie by Leon Thomas
- Here We Are by Durand Bernarr
- Uptown by Lalah Hathaway
- Love You Too by Ledisi
- Crybaby by SZA
R&B song
- Folded by Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)
- Heart of a Woman by David Bishop and Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)
- It Depends by Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent and Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)
- Overqualified by James John Abrahart Jr. and Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)
- Yes It Is by Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl and Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
Progressive R&B album
- Bloom by Durand Bernarr
- Adjust Brightness by Bilal
- Love on Digital by Destin Conrad
- Access All Areas by Flo
- Come as You Are by Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon
R&B album
- Mutt by Leon Thomas
- Beloved by Giveon
- Why Not More? by Coco Jones
- The Crown by Ledisi
- Escape Room by Teyana Taylor
Rap performance
- Chains & Whips by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams |
- Anxiety by Doechii
- Outside by Cardi B
- TV Off by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
- Darling, I by Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown
Melodic rap performance
- Luther by Kendrick Lamar With SZA
- Proud of Me by Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
- Wholeheartedly by JID Featuring Ty Dolla Sign and 6Lack
- WeMaj by Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
- Somebody Loves Me by PartyNextDoor and Drake
Rap song
- TV Off by Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)
- Anxiety by Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)
- The Birds Don't Sing by Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams and Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring John Legend and Voices of Fire)
- Sticky by Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma and Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne)
- TGIF by Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims and Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (Glorilla)
Rap album
- Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice
- Glorious by GloRilla
- God Does Like Ugly by JID
- GNX by Kendrick Lamar
- Chromakopia by Tyler, the Creator
Spoken word poetry album
- Words For Days Vol. 1 by Mad Skillz | WINNER
- A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don't Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places) by Queen Sheba
- Black Shaman by Marc Marcel
- Pages by Omari Hardwick and Anthony Hamilton
- Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople by Saul Williams, Carlos Niño and Friends
Jazz performance
- Noble Rise by Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins and Mark Whitfield
- Windows - Live by Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
- Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True by Samara Joy
- Four by Michael Mayo
- All Stars Lead to You - Live by Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth
Jazz vocal album
- Elemental by Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap
- We Insist 2025! by Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell
- Portrait by Samara Joy
- Fly by Michael Mayo
- Live at Vic's Las Vegas by Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth
Jazz instrumental album
- Trilogy 3 (Live) by Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade
- Southern Nights by Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore
- Belonging by Branford Marsalis Quartet
- Spirit Fall by John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter and Brian Blade
- Fasten Up by Yellowjackets
Large jazz ensemble album
- Orchestrator Emulator by The 8-Bit Big Band
- Without Further Ado, Vol 1 by Christian McBride Big Band
- Lumen by Danilo Pérez and Bohuslän Big Band
- Basie Rocks! by Deborah Silver and the Count Basie Orchestra
- Lights on a Satellite by Sun Ra Arkestra
- Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores by Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring the Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra and Frost Jazz Orchestra
Latin jazz album
- La Fleur de Cayenne by Paquito D'Rivera and Madrid-New York Connection Band
- The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico by Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison and Melvis Santa
- Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley by Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole by Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta and Joey Calveiro
- Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard by Miguel Zenón Quartet
Alternative jazz album
- Honey From a Winter Stone by Ambrose Akinmusire
- Keys to the City Volume One by Robert Glasper
- Ride Into the Sun by Brad Mehldau
- Live-Action by Nate Smith
- Blues Blood by Immanuel Wilkins
Traditional pop vocal album
- Wintersongs by Laila Biali
- The Gift of Love by Jennifer Hudson
- Who Believes in Angels? by Elton John and Brandi Carlile
- Harlequin by Lady Gaga
- A Matter of Time by Laufey
- The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2 by Barbra Streisand
Contemporary instrumental album
- Brightside by Arkai
- Ones & Twos by Gerald Clayton
- Beatrio by Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez
- Just Us by Bob James and Dave Koz
- Shayan by Charu Suri
Musical theater album
- Buena Vista Social Club by Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
- Death Becomes Her by Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard and Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison and Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey and Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
- Gypsy by Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai and George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)
- Just in Time by Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence and Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick and Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
- Maybe Happy Ending by Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron and Helen J. Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey and Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Country solo performance
- Nose on the Grindstone by Tyler Childers
- Good News by Shaboozey
- Bad as I Used to Be [From F1 The Movie] by Chris Stapleton
- I Never Lie by Zach Top
- Somewhere Over Laredo by Lainey Wilson
Country duo/group performance
- A Song to Sing by Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton
- Trailblazer by Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson
- Love Me Like You Used to Do by Margo Price and Tyler Childers
- Amen by Shaboozey and Jelly Roll
- Honky Tonk Hall of Fame by George Strait and Chris Stapleton
Country song
- Bitin' List by Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)
- Good News by Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman and Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)
- I Never Lie by Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols and Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)
- Somewhere Over Laredo by Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)
- A Song to Sing by Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)
Traditional country album
- Dollar a Day by Charley Crockett
- American Romance by Lukas Nelson
- Oh What a Beautiful World by Willie Nelson
- Hard Headed Woman by Margo Price
- Ain't in It for My Health by Zach Top
Contemporary country album
- Patterns by Kelsea Ballerini
- Snipe Hunter by Tyler Childers
- Evangeline vs. the Machine by Eric Church
- Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll
- Postcards From Texas by Miranda Lambert
American roots performance
- Lonely Avenue by Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman
- Ancient Light by I'm With Her
- Crimson and Clay by Jason Isbell
- Richmond on the James by Alison Krauss & Union Station
- Beautiful Strangers by Mavis Staples
Americana performance
- Boom by Sierra Hull
- Poison in My Well by Maggie Rose and Grace Potter
- Godspeed by Mavis Staples
- That's Gonna Leave a Mark by Molly Tuttle
- Horses by Jesse Welles
American roots song
- Ancient Light by Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her)
- Big Money by Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
- Foxes in the Snow by Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)
- Middle by Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)
- Spitfire by Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)
Americana album
- Big Money by Jon Batiste
- Bloom by Larkin Poe
- Last Leaf on the Tree by Willie Nelson
- So Long Little Miss Sunshine by Molly Tuttle
- Middle by Jesse Welles
Bluegrass album
- Carter & Cleveland by Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter
- A Tip Toe High Wire by Sierra Hull
- Arcadia by Alison Krauss & Union Station
- Outrun by The Steeldrivers
- Highway Prayers by Billy Strings
Traditional blues album
- Ain't Done With the Blues by Buddy Guy
- Room on the Porch by Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo'
- One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey by Maria Muldaur
- Look Out Highway by Charlie Musselwhite
- Young Fashioned Ways by Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush
Contemporary blues album
- Breakthrough by Joe Bonamassa
- Paper Doll by Samantha Fish
- A Tribute to LJK by Eric Gales
- Preacher Kids by Robert Randolph
- Family by Southern Avenue
Folk album
- What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow by Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson
- Crown of Roses by Patty Griffin
- Wild and Clear and Blue by I'm With Her
- Foxes in the Snow by Jason Isbell
- Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24) by Jesse Welles
Regional roots music album
- Live at Vaughan's by Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet
- For Fat Man by Preservation Brass and Preservation Hall Jazz Band
- Church of New Orleans by Kyle Roussel
- Second Line Sunday by Trombone Shorty and New Breed Brass Band
- A Tribute to the King of Zydeco by (Various Artists)
Gospel performance/song
- Do It Again by Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
- Church by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Jonas Myrin, songwriters
- Still (Live) by Jonathan McReynolds and Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
- Amen by Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II and Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters
- Come Jesus Come by Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar
Contemporary Christian music performance/song
- I Know a Name by Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake and Jacob Sooter, songwriters
- Your Way's Better by Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank and Pera, songwriters
- Hard Fought Hallelujah by Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford and Brandon Lake, songwriters
- Headphones by Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller and Clifford Harris, songwriters
- Amazing by Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton and Darrel Walls, songwriters
Gospel album
- Sunny Days by Yolanda Adams
- Tasha by Tasha Cobbs Leonard
- Live Breathe Fight by Tamela Mann
- Only on the Road (Live) by Tye Tribbett
- Heart of Mine by Darrel Walls, PJ Morton
Contemporary Christian music album
- Child of God II by Forrest Frank
- Coritos Vol. 1 by Israel & New Breed
- King Of Hearts by Brandon Lake
- Reconstruction by Lecrae
- Let the Church Sing by Tauren Wells
Roots gospel album
- I Will Not Be Moved (Live) by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir
- Then Came the Morning by Gaither Vocal Band
- Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah by The Isaacs
- Good Answers by Karen Peck & New River
- Back to My Roots by Candi Staton
Latin pop album
- Cancionera by Natalia Lafourcade
- Cosa Nuestra by Rauw Alejandro
- Bogotá (Deluxe) by Andrés Cepeda
- Tropicoqueta by Karol G
- ¿Y ahora qué? by Alejandro Sanz
Música urbana album
- Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Bad Bunny
- Mixteip by J Balvin
- Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado by Feid
- Naiki by Nicki Nicole
- EUB Deluxe by Trueno
- Sinfónico (En Vivo) by Yandel
Latin rock or alternative album
- Papota by Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso
- Genes Rebeldes by Aterciopelados
- Astropical by Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana and Astropical
- Algorhythm by Los Wizzards
- Novela by Fito Paez
Música Mexicana album (including Tejano)
- Palabra De To's (Seca) by Carín León
- Mala Mía by Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
- Y Lo Que Viene by Grupo Frontera
- Sin Rodeos by Paola Jara
- Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía - Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) by Bobby Pulido
Tropical Latin album
- Raíces by Gloria Estefan | WINNER
- Fotografías by Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta
- Clásicos 1.0 by Grupo Niche
- Bingo by Alain Pérez
- Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 by Gilberto Santa Rosa
Global music performance
- EoO by Bad Bunny
- Cantando en el Camino by Ciro Hurtado
- Jerusalema by Angélique Kidjo
- Inmigrante Y Que? by Yeisy Rojas
- Shrini's Dream (Live) by Shakti
- Daybreak by Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar
African music performance
- Love by Burna Boy
- With You by Davido Featuring Omah Lay
- Hope & Love by Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin
- Gimme Dat by Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid
- Push 2 Start by Tyla
Global music album
- Sounds of Kumbha by Siddhant Bhatia
- No Sign of Weakness by Burna Boy
- Eclairer le monde - Light the World by Youssou N'Dour
- Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) by Shakti
- Chapter III: We Return to Light by Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar
- Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo by Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia
Reggae album
- Treasure Self Love by Lila Iké
- Heart & Soul by Vybz Kartel
- Blxxd & Fyah by Keznamdi
- From Within by Mortimer
- No Place Like Home by Jesse Royal
New age, ambient or chant album
- Kuruvinda by Kirsten Agresta-Copely
- According to the Moon by Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM and Dallas String Quartet
- Into the Forest by Jahnavi Harrison
- Nomadica by Carla Patullo Featuring the Scorchio Quartet and Tonality
- The Colors in My Mind by Chris Redding
Children's music album
- Ageless: 100 Years Young by Joanie Leeds and Joya
- Buddy's Magic Tree House by Mega Ran
- Harmony by Fyütch and Aura V
- Herstory by Flor Bromley
- The Music of Tori and the Muses by Tori Amos
Comedy album
- Drop Dead Years by Bill Burr
- Postmortem by Sarah Silverman
- Single Lady by Ali Wong
- What Had Happened Was... by Jamie Foxx
- Your Friend, Nate Bargatze by Nate Bargatze
Audio book, narration and storytelling recording
- Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story by Kathy Garver
- Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah
- Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson
- Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama by Dalai Lama
- You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli by Fab Morvan
Compilation soundtrack for visual media
- Sinners by (Various Artists)
- A Complete Unknown by Timothée Chalamet
- F1 The Album by (Various Artists)
- KPop Demon Hunters by (Various Artists)
- Wicked by (Various Artists)
Score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)
- Sinners by Ludwig Göransson, composer
- How to Train Your Dragon by John Powell, composer
- Severance: Season 2 by Theodore Shapiro, composer
- Wicked by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, composers
- The Wild Robot by Kris Bowers, composer
Score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media
- Sword of the Sea by Austin Wintory, composer
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires by Pinar Toprak, composer
- Helldivers 2 by Wilbert Roget, II, composer
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by Gordy Haab, composer
- Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & a Pirate's Fortune by Cody Matthew Johnson and Wilbert Roget, II, composers
Song written for visual media
- Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters] by Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)
- As Alive as You Need Me to Be [From Tron: Ares] by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)
- I Lied to You [From Sinners] by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)
- Never Too Late [From Elton John: Never Too Late] by Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)
- Pale, Pale Moon [From Sinners] by Ludwig Göransson and Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)
- Sinners [From Sinners] by Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo and Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)
Music video
- Anxiety by Doechii; James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes and Sophia Sabella, video producers
- Young Lion by Sade; Sophie Muller, video director; Sade and Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers
- Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter; Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer and Natan Schottenfels, video producers
- So Be It by Clipse; Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video producer
- Love by OK Go; Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada and Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer
Music film
- Music by John Williams by John Williams; Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg and Justin Wilkes, video producers
- Devo by Devo; Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes and Chris Smith, video producers
- Live at the Royal Albert Hall by Raye; Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou and Amy James, video producers
- Relentless by Diane Warren; Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola and Kat Nguyen, video producers
- Piece by Piece by Pharrell Williams; Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes and Pharrell Williams, video producers
Recording package
- And the Adjacent Possible by Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose and Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)
- Balloonerism by Bráulio Amado and Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)
- Danse Macabre: De Luxe by Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)
- Loud Is As by Farbod Kokabi and Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)
- Sequoia by Tim Breen and Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
- The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) by Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)
- Tracks II: The Lost Albums by Meghan Foley and Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)
Album cover
- Chromakopia by Shaun Llewellyn and Luis "Panch" Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)
- The Crux by William Wesley II, art director (Djo)
- Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)
- Glory by Cody Critcheloe and Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)
- Moisturizer by Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki and Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)
Album notes
- Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 by Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens and His Buckaroos)
- After the Last Sky by Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates and Dave Holland)
- Árabe by Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)
- The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967 by Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & the Family Stone)
- A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) by Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
- Miles '55: The Prestige Recordings by Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)
Historical album
- Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) by Patrick Milligan and Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)
- The Making of Five Leaves Left by Cally Callomon and Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth and John Wood, mastering engineers (Nick Drake)
- Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound of Harare' Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) by Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
- Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39) by Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
- You Can't Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos by Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Doc Pomus)
Best engineered album, nonclassical
- That Wasn't a Dream by Joseph Lorge and Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)
- All Things Light by Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman and Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)
- Arcadia by Neal Cappellino and Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)
- For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women) by Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills and Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)
Best engineered album, classical
- Cerrone: Don't Look Down by Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)
- Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 by Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra)
- Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District by Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell and Boston Symphony Orchestra)
- Standard Stoppages by Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman and David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
- Yule by Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediaeval)
Producer of the year, classical
- Blanton Alspaugh
- Sergei Kvitko
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Elaine Martone
Immersive audio album
- Immersed by Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka and Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)
- All American F—boy by Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)
- An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live) by Andrés Mayo and Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo and Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)
- Tearjerkers by Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)
- Yule by Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen and Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediaeval)
Instrumental composition
- First Snow by Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf and Danielle Wertz)
- Live Life This Day: Movement I by Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band and Danish National Symphony Orchestra)
- Lord, That's a Long Way by Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)
- Opening by Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)
- Train to Emerald City by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)
- Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down by Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)
Arrangement, instrumental or a cappella
- Be Okay by Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)
- A Child Is Born by Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band and Remy Le Boeuf)
- Fight On by Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar and Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)
- Super Mario Praise Break by Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen and Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)
Arrangement, instruments and vocals
- Big Fish by Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring Säje)
- How Did She Look? by Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
- Keep an Eye on Summer by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)
- Something in the Water (Acoustic-Ish) by Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence and Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)
- What a Wonderful World by Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)
Orchestral performance
- Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L'Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From '24 Negro Melodies' by Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
- Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie by Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
- Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 by Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)
- Still & Bonds by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
- Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements by Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
Opera recording
- Heggie: Intelligence by Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J'Nai Bridges and Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)
- Huang Ruo: An American Soldier by Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen and Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown and Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)
- Kouyoumdjian: Adoration by Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O'Connell and Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir of Trinity Wall Street)
- O'Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead by Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh and John Molloy; Alex Dowling and Emma O'Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O'Halloran)
- Tesori: Grounded by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D'Angelo, Greer Grimsley and Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)
Choral performance
- Advena - Liturgies for a Broken World by Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black and Michael Hawes; Conspirare)
- Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved by Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins and Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
- Lang: Poor Hymnal by Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler and Elisa Sutherland; the Crossing)
- Ortiz: Yanga by Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic and Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)
- Requiem of Light by Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan and Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler and Sangeeta Kaur; the Clarion Choir)
Chamber music/small ensemble performance
- Dennehy: Land Of Winter by Alan Pierson and Alarm Will Sound
- La Mer - French Piano Trios by Neave Trio
- Lullabies for the Brokenhearted by Lili Haydn and Paul Cantelon
- Slavic Sessions by Mak Grgić and Mateusz Kowalski
- Standard Stoppages by Third Coast Percussion
Classical instrumental solo
- Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From '24 Negro Melodies' by Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)
- Hope Orchestrated by Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina and Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)
- Inheritances by Adam Tendler
- Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement in D Minor by Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)
- Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos by Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
- Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works by Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)
Classical solo vocal album
- Alike - My Mother's Dream by Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)
- Black Pierrot by Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist
- In This Short Life by Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist
- Kurtág: Kafka Fragments by Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist
- Schubert Beatles by Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel and Sam Weber)
- Telemann: Ino - Opera Arias for Soprano by Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)
Classical compendium
- Cerrone: Don't Look Down by Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney and Mike Tierney, producers
- The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II by Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer
- Ortiz: Yanga by Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
- Seven Seasons by Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy and Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers
- Tombeaux by Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew and Christina Sandsengen, producers
Contemporary classical composition
- Cerrone: Don't Look Down by Christopher Cerrone, composer (Conor Hanick and Sandbox Percussion)
- Dennehy: Land of Winter by Donnacha Dennehy, composer (Alan Pierson and Alarm Will Sound)
- León: Raíces (Origins) by Tania León, composer (Edward Gardner and London Philharmonic Orchestra)
- Okpebholo: Songs in Flight by Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer (Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez and Various Artists)
- Ortiz: Dzonot by Gabriela Ortiz, composer (Alisa Weilerstein, Gustavo Dudamel and Los Angeles Philharmonic)