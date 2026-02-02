The winners of the Grammy Awards 2026 were announced at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (February 1) with a live telecast on CBS Television Network. The annual award ceremony was streamed live on Paramount+. The highlights and exclusive content of the star-studded ceremony will be available live on Grammy.com.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the glam event delivered another standout night with dynamic performances, new award categories, historic moments, and new winners. Kendrick Lamar topped the nomination list with nine nods, followed by Lady Gaga with seven nominations. Producers Cirkut and Jack Antonoff were also nominated in seven categories.

Bruno Mars, Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Andrew Watt, Brandy Clark, Chad Smith, Clipse, Duff McKagan, Justin Bieber, KATSEYE, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Lukas Nelson, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Olivia Dean, Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Reba McEntire, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Slash, SOMBR, The Marías, and Tyler, The Creator were the performers of the big night.

Grammy Awards 2026 Complete Winners List:

Record of the year

DtMF by Bad Bunny

Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety by Doechii

Wildflower by Billie Eilish

Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

Luther by Kendrick Lamar With SZA

The Subway by Chappell Roan

Apt. by Rosé, Bruno Mars

Album of the year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Bad Bunny

Swag by Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

Mayhem by Lady Gaga

GNX by Kendrick Lamar

Mutt by Leon Thomas

Chromakopia by Tyler, the Creator

Song of the year

Abracadabra by Lady Gaga, Henry Walter and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

Anxiety by Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

Apt. by Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas and Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

DtMF by Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry and Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters] by Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

Luther by Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

Manchild by Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

Wildflower by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best new artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marías

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Producer of the year, nonclassical

Cirkut

Dan Auerbach

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Songwriter of the year, nonclassical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Laura Veltz

Pop solo performance

Daisies by Justin Bieber

Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter

Disease by Lady Gaga

The Subway by Chappell Roan

Messy by Lola Young

Pop duo/group performance

Defying Gravity by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters] by Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami

Gabriela by Katseye

Apt. by Rosé, Bruno Mars

30 for 30 by SZA With Kendrick Lamar

Pop vocal album

Swag by Justin Bieber

Man's Best Friend by Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful by Miley Cyrus

Mayhem by Lady Gaga

I've Tried Everything but Therapy (Part 2) by Teddy Swims

Dance/electronic recording

End of Summer by Tame Impala

No Cap by Disclosure and Anderson .Paak

Victory Lap by Fred Again.., Skepta and Plaqueboymax

Space Invader by Kaytranada

Voltage by Skrillex

Dance pop recording

Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

Bluest Flame by Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

Midnight Sun by Zara Larsson

Just Keep Watching (From F1 The Movie) by Tate McRae

Illegal by PinkPantheress

Dance/electronic album

Eusexua by FKA twigs

Ten Days by Fred Again..

Fancy That by PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale by Rüfüs Du Sol

F— U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol but Ur Not!!

Remixed recording

Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix) by Gesaffelstein, remixer (Lady Gaga and Gesaffelstein)

Don't Forget About Us by Kaytranada, remixer (Mariah Carey and Kaytranada)

A Dreams a Dream - Ron Trent Remix by Ron Trent, remixer (Soul II Soul)

Galvanize by Chris Lake, remixer (The Chemical Brothers and Chris Lake)

Golden - David Guetta Rem/x by David Guetta, remixer (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

Rock performance

Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning by Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman and II

U Should Not Be Doing That by Amyl and the Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine by Linkin Park

Never Enough by Turnstile

Mirtazapine by Hayley Williams

Metal performance

Night Terror by Dream Theater

Lachryma by Ghost

Emergence by Sleep Token

Soft Spine by Spiritbox

Birds by Turnstile

Rock song

As Alive as You Need Me to Be by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

Caramel by Vessel1 and Vessel2, songwriters (Sleep Token)

Glum by Daniel James and Hayley Williams, songwriters (Hayley Williams)

Never Enough by Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory, Meg Mills and Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Zombie by Dominic Harrison and Matt Schwartz, songwriters (Yungblud)

Rock album

Never Enough by Turnstile

Private Music by Deftones

I Quit by Haim

From Zero by Linkin Park

Idols by Yungblud

Alternative music performance

Alone by The Cure

Everything Is Peaceful Love by Bon Iver

Seein' Stars by Turnstile

Mangetout by Wet Leg

Parachute by Hayley Williams

Alternative music album

Songs of a Lost World by The Cure

Sable, Fable by Bon Iver

Don't Tap the Glass by Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer by Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party by Hayley Williams

R&B performance

Folded by Kehlani

Yukon by Justin Bieber

It Depends by Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Mutt (Live From NPR's Tiny Desk) by Leon Thomas

Heart of a Woman by Summer Walker

Traditional R&B performance

Vibes Don't Lie by Leon Thomas

Here We Are by Durand Bernarr

Uptown by Lalah Hathaway

Love You Too by Ledisi

Crybaby by SZA

R&B song

Folded by Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes and Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

Heart of a Woman by David Bishop and Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

It Depends by Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent and Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller)

Overqualified by James John Abrahart Jr. and Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

Yes It Is by Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl and Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Progressive R&B album

Bloom by Durand Bernarr

Adjust Brightness by Bilal

Love on Digital by Destin Conrad

Access All Areas by Flo

Come as You Are by Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon

R&B album

Mutt by Leon Thomas

Beloved by Giveon

Why Not More? by Coco Jones

The Crown by Ledisi

Escape Room by Teyana Taylor

Rap performance

Chains & Whips by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Williams |

Anxiety by Doechii

Outside by Cardi B

TV Off by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I by Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Melodic rap performance

Luther by Kendrick Lamar With SZA

Proud of Me by Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly by JID Featuring Ty Dolla Sign and 6Lack

WeMaj by Terrace Martin and Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

Somebody Loves Me by PartyNextDoor and Drake

Rap song

TV Off by Jack Antonoff, Larry Jayy, Kendrick Lamar, Dijon McFarlane, Sean Momberger, Mark Anthony Spears and Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay)

Anxiety by Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

The Birds Don't Sing by Gene Elliott Thornton Jr., Terrence Thornton, Pharrell Williams and Stevie Wonder, songwriters (Clipse, Pusha T and Malice Featuring John Legend and Voices of Fire)

Sticky by Aaron Bolton, Dudley Alexander Duverne, Gloria Woods, Dwayne Carter Jr., Janae Wherry, Tyler Okonma and Rex Zamor, songwriters (Tyler, the Creator Featuring Glorilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne)

TGIF by Lucas Alegria, Dillon Brophy, Yakki Davis, Gloria Woods, Jess Jackson, Ronnie Jackson, Mario Mims and Jorge M. Taveras, songwriters (Glorilla)

Rap album

Let God Sort Em Out by Clipse, Pusha T and Malice

Glorious by GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly by JID

GNX by Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia by Tyler, the Creator

Spoken word poetry album

Words For Days Vol. 1 by Mad Skillz | WINNER

A Hurricane in Heels: Healed People Don't Act Like That (Partially Recorded Live @City Winery & Other Places) by Queen Sheba

Black Shaman by Marc Marcel

Pages by Omari Hardwick and Anthony Hamilton

Saul Williams Meets Carlos Niño & Friends at Treepeople by Saul Williams, Carlos Niño and Friends

Jazz performance

Noble Rise by Lakecia Benjamin Featuring Immanuel Wilkins and Mark Whitfield

Windows - Live by Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

Peace of Mind / Dreams Come True by Samara Joy

Four by Michael Mayo

All Stars Lead to You - Live by Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth

Jazz vocal album

Elemental by Dee Dee Bridgewater and Bill Charlap

We Insist 2025! by Terri Lyne Carrington and Christie Dashiell

Portrait by Samara Joy

Fly by Michael Mayo

Live at Vic's Las Vegas by Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold and Rachel Eckroth

Jazz instrumental album

Trilogy 3 (Live) by Chick Corea, Christian McBride and Brian Blade

Southern Nights by Sullivan Fortner Featuring Peter Washington and Marcus Gilmore

Belonging by Branford Marsalis Quartet

Spirit Fall by John Patitucci Featuring Chris Potter and Brian Blade

Fasten Up by Yellowjackets

Large jazz ensemble album

Orchestrator Emulator by The 8-Bit Big Band

Without Further Ado, Vol 1 by Christian McBride Big Band

Lumen by Danilo Pérez and Bohuslän Big Band

Basie Rocks! by Deborah Silver and the Count Basie Orchestra

Lights on a Satellite by Sun Ra Arkestra

Some Days Are Better: The Lost Scores by Kenny Wheeler Legacy Featuring the Royal Academy of Music Jazz Orchestra and Frost Jazz Orchestra

Latin jazz album

La Fleur de Cayenne by Paquito D'Rivera and Madrid-New York Connection Band

The Original Influencers: Dizzy, Chano & Chico by Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring Pedrito Martinez, Daymé Arocena, Jon Faddis, Donald Harrison and Melvis Santa

Mundoagua - Celebrating Carla Bley by Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

A Tribute to Benny Moré and Nat King Cole by Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yainer Horta and Joey Calveiro

Vanguardia Subterránea: Live at the Village Vanguard by Miguel Zenón Quartet

Alternative jazz album

Honey From a Winter Stone by Ambrose Akinmusire

Keys to the City Volume One by Robert Glasper

Ride Into the Sun by Brad Mehldau

Live-Action by Nate Smith

Blues Blood by Immanuel Wilkins

Traditional pop vocal album

Wintersongs by Laila Biali

The Gift of Love by Jennifer Hudson

Who Believes in Angels? by Elton John and Brandi Carlile

Harlequin by Lady Gaga

A Matter of Time by Laufey

The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume 2 by Barbra Streisand

Contemporary instrumental album

Brightside by Arkai

Ones & Twos by Gerald Clayton

Beatrio by Béla Fleck, Edmar Castañeda, Antonio Sánchez

Just Us by Bob James and Dave Koz

Shayan by Charu Suri

Musical theater album

Buena Vista Social Club by Marco Paguia, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers (Original Broadway Cast)

Death Becomes Her by Taurean Everett, Megan Hilty, Josh Lamon, Christopher Sieber, Jennifer Simard and Michelle Williams, principal vocalists; Noel Carey, Sean Patrick Flahaven, Julia Mattison and Scott M. Riesett, producers; Noel Carey and Julia Mattison, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Gypsy by Danny Burstein, Kevin Csolak, Audra McDonald, Jordan Tyson and Joy Woods, principal vocalists; David Caddick, Andy Einhorn, David Lai and George C. Wolfe, producers (Jule Styne, composer; Stephen Sondheim, lyricist) (2024 Broadway Cast)

Just in Time by Emily Bergl, Jonathan Groff, Erika Henningsen, Gracie Lawrence and Michele Pawk, principal vocalists; Derik Lee, Andrew Resnick and Bill Sherman, producers (Bobby Darin, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Maybe Happy Ending by Marcus Choi, Darren Criss, Dez Duron and Helen J. Shen, principal vocalists; Deborah Abramson, Will Aronson, Ian Kagey and Hue Park, producers; Hue Park, lyricist; Will Aronson, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Country solo performance

Nose on the Grindstone by Tyler Childers

Good News by Shaboozey

Bad as I Used to Be [From F1 The Movie] by Chris Stapleton

I Never Lie by Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo by Lainey Wilson

Country duo/group performance

A Song to Sing by Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton

Trailblazer by Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson

Love Me Like You Used to Do by Margo Price and Tyler Childers

Amen by Shaboozey and Jelly Roll

Honky Tonk Hall of Fame by George Strait and Chris Stapleton

Country song

Bitin' List by Tyler Childers, songwriter (Tyler Childers)

Good News by Michael Ross Pollack, Sam Elliot Roman and Jacob Torrey, songwriters (Shaboozey)

I Never Lie by Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols and Zach Top, songwriters (Zach Top)

Somewhere Over Laredo by Andy Albert, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson)

A Song to Sing by Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton)

Traditional country album

Dollar a Day by Charley Crockett

American Romance by Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World by Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman by Margo Price

Ain't in It for My Health by Zach Top

Contemporary country album

Patterns by Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter by Tyler Childers

Evangeline vs. the Machine by Eric Church

Beautifully Broken by Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas by Miranda Lambert

American roots performance

Lonely Avenue by Jon Batiste Featuring Randy Newman

Ancient Light by I'm With Her

Crimson and Clay by Jason Isbell

Richmond on the James by Alison Krauss & Union Station

Beautiful Strangers by Mavis Staples

Americana performance

Boom by Sierra Hull

Poison in My Well by Maggie Rose and Grace Potter

Godspeed by Mavis Staples

That's Gonna Leave a Mark by Molly Tuttle

Horses by Jesse Welles

American roots song

Ancient Light by Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters (I'm With Her)

Big Money by Jon Batiste, Mike Elizondo and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Foxes in the Snow by Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell)

Middle by Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

Spitfire by Sierra Hull, songwriter (Sierra Hull)

Americana album

Big Money by Jon Batiste

Bloom by Larkin Poe

Last Leaf on the Tree by Willie Nelson

So Long Little Miss Sunshine by Molly Tuttle

Middle by Jesse Welles

Bluegrass album

Carter & Cleveland by Michael Cleveland and Jason Carter

A Tip Toe High Wire by Sierra Hull

Arcadia by Alison Krauss & Union Station

Outrun by The Steeldrivers

Highway Prayers by Billy Strings

Traditional blues album

Ain't Done With the Blues by Buddy Guy

Room on the Porch by Taj Mahal and Keb' Mo'

One Hour Mama: The Blues of Victoria Spivey by Maria Muldaur

Look Out Highway by Charlie Musselwhite

Young Fashioned Ways by Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Bobby Rush

Contemporary blues album

Breakthrough by Joe Bonamassa

Paper Doll by Samantha Fish

A Tribute to LJK by Eric Gales

Preacher Kids by Robert Randolph

Family by Southern Avenue

Folk album

What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow by Rhiannon Giddens and Justin Robinson

Crown of Roses by Patty Griffin

Wild and Clear and Blue by I'm With Her

Foxes in the Snow by Jason Isbell

Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24) by Jesse Welles

Regional roots music album

Live at Vaughan's by Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet

For Fat Man by Preservation Brass and Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Church of New Orleans by Kyle Roussel

Second Line Sunday by Trombone Shorty and New Breed Brass Band

A Tribute to the King of Zydeco by (Various Artists)

Gospel performance/song

Do It Again by Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Church by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, John Legend; Anthony S. Brown, Brunes Charles, Annatoria Chitapa, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Jonas Myrin, songwriters

Still (Live) by Jonathan McReynolds and Jamal Roberts; Britney Delagraentiss, Jonathan McReynolds, David Lamar Outing III, Orlando Joel Palmer and Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

Amen by Pastor Mike Jr.; Adia Andrews, Michael McClure Jr., David Lamar Outing II and Terrell Anthony Pettus, songwriters

Come Jesus Come by Cece Winans Featuring Shirley Caesar

Contemporary Christian music performance/song

I Know a Name by Elevation Worship, Chris Brown, Brandon Lake; Hank Bentley, Steven Furtick, Brandon Lake and Jacob Sooter, songwriters

Your Way's Better by Forrest Frank; Forrest Frank and Pera, songwriters

Hard Fought Hallelujah by Brandon Lake With Jelly Roll; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Benjamin William Hastings, Jason Bradley Deford and Brandon Lake, songwriters

Headphones by Lecrae, Killer Mike, T.I.; Tyshane Thompson, Bongo ByTheWay, Michael Render, Lecrae Moore, William Roderick Miller and Clifford Harris, songwriters

Amazing by Darrel Walls, PJ Morton; PJ Morton and Darrel Walls, songwriters

Gospel album

Sunny Days by Yolanda Adams

Tasha by Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight by Tamela Mann

Only on the Road (Live) by Tye Tribbett

Heart of Mine by Darrel Walls, PJ Morton

Contemporary Christian music album

Child of God II by Forrest Frank

Coritos Vol. 1 by Israel & New Breed

King Of Hearts by Brandon Lake

Reconstruction by Lecrae

Let the Church Sing by Tauren Wells

Roots gospel album

I Will Not Be Moved (Live) by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir

Then Came the Morning by Gaither Vocal Band

Praise & Worship: More Than a Hollow Hallelujah by The Isaacs

Good Answers by Karen Peck & New River

Back to My Roots by Candi Staton

Latin pop album

Cancionera by Natalia Lafourcade

Cosa Nuestra by Rauw Alejandro

Bogotá (Deluxe) by Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta by Karol G

¿Y ahora qué? by Alejandro Sanz

Música urbana album

Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Bad Bunny

Mixteip by J Balvin

Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado by Feid

Naiki by Nicki Nicole

EUB Deluxe by Trueno

Sinfónico (En Vivo) by Yandel

Latin rock or alternative album

Papota by Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso

Genes Rebeldes by Aterciopelados

Astropical by Bomba Estéreo, Rawayana and Astropical

Algorhythm by Los Wizzards

Novela by Fito Paez

Música Mexicana album (including Tejano)

Palabra De To's (Seca) by Carín León

Mala Mía by Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera

Y Lo Que Viene by Grupo Frontera

Sin Rodeos by Paola Jara

Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya Y Una Mía - Por La Puerta Grande (En Vivo) by Bobby Pulido

Tropical Latin album

Raíces by Gloria Estefan | WINNER

Fotografías by Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado and Orquesta

Clásicos 1.0 by Grupo Niche

Bingo by Alain Pérez

Debut y Segunda Tanda, Vol. 2 by Gilberto Santa Rosa

Global music performance

EoO by Bad Bunny

Cantando en el Camino by Ciro Hurtado

Jerusalema by Angélique Kidjo

Inmigrante Y Que? by Yeisy Rojas

Shrini's Dream (Live) by Shakti

Daybreak by Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar

African music performance

Love by Burna Boy

With You by Davido Featuring Omah Lay

Hope & Love by Eddy Kenzo and Mehran Matin

Gimme Dat by Ayra Starr Featuring Wizkid

Push 2 Start by Tyla

Global music album

Sounds of Kumbha by Siddhant Bhatia

No Sign of Weakness by Burna Boy

Eclairer le monde - Light the World by Youssou N'Dour

Mind Explosion (50th Anniversary Tour Live) by Shakti

Chapter III: We Return to Light by Anoushka Shankar Featuring Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar

Caetano e Bethânia Ao Vivo by Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethânia

Reggae album

Treasure Self Love by Lila Iké

Heart & Soul by Vybz Kartel

Blxxd & Fyah by Keznamdi

From Within by Mortimer

No Place Like Home by Jesse Royal

New age, ambient or chant album

Kuruvinda by Kirsten Agresta-Copely

According to the Moon by Cheryl B. Engelhardt, GEM and Dallas String Quartet

Into the Forest by Jahnavi Harrison

Nomadica by Carla Patullo Featuring the Scorchio Quartet and Tonality

The Colors in My Mind by Chris Redding

Children's music album

Ageless: 100 Years Young by Joanie Leeds and Joya

Buddy's Magic Tree House by Mega Ran

Harmony by Fyütch and Aura V

Herstory by Flor Bromley

The Music of Tori and the Muses by Tori Amos

Comedy album

Drop Dead Years by Bill Burr

Postmortem by Sarah Silverman

Single Lady by Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was... by Jamie Foxx

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze by Nate Bargatze

Audio book, narration and storytelling recording

Elvis, Rocky & Me: The Carol Connors Story by Kathy Garver

Into the Uncut Grass by Trevor Noah

Lovely One: A Memoir by Ketanji Brown Jackson

Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama by Dalai Lama

You Know It's True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli by Fab Morvan

Compilation soundtrack for visual media

Sinners by (Various Artists)

A Complete Unknown by Timothée Chalamet

F1 The Album by (Various Artists)

KPop Demon Hunters by (Various Artists)

Wicked by (Various Artists)

Score soundtrack for visual media (includes film and television)

Sinners by Ludwig Göransson, composer

How to Train Your Dragon by John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2 by Theodore Shapiro, composer

Wicked by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot by Kris Bowers, composer

Score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media

Sword of the Sea by Austin Wintory, composer

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora - Secrets of the Spires by Pinar Toprak, composer

Helldivers 2 by Wilbert Roget, II, composer

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle by Gordy Haab, composer

Star Wars Outlaws: Wild Card & a Pirate's Fortune by Cody Matthew Johnson and Wilbert Roget, II, composers

Song written for visual media

Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters] by Ejae and Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (Huntr/x: Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami)

As Alive as You Need Me to Be [From Tron: Ares] by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

I Lied to You [From Sinners] by Ludwig Göransson and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Miles Caton)

Never Too Late [From Elton John: Never Too Late] by Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

Pale, Pale Moon [From Sinners] by Ludwig Göransson and Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

Sinners [From Sinners] by Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo and Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave)

Music video

Anxiety by Doechii; James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes and Sophia Sabella, video producers

Young Lion by Sade; Sophie Muller, video director; Sade and Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers

Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter; Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer and Natan Schottenfels, video producers

So Be It by Clipse; Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video producer

Love by OK Go; Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada and Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer

Music film

Music by John Williams by John Williams; Laurent Bouzereau, video director; Sara Bernstein, Laurent Bouzereau, Justin Falvey, Darryl Frank, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Meredith Kaulfers, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall, Steven Spielberg and Justin Wilkes, video producers

Devo by Devo; Chris Smith, video director; Danny Gabai, Anita Greenspan, Chris Holmes and Chris Smith, video producers

Live at the Royal Albert Hall by Raye; Paul Dugdale, video director; Stefan Demetriou and Amy James, video producers

Relentless by Diane Warren; Bess Kargman, video director; Peggy Drexler, Michele Farinola and Kat Nguyen, video producers

Piece by Piece by Pharrell Williams; Morgan Neville, video director; Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdes and Pharrell Williams, video producers

Recording package

And the Adjacent Possible by Hà Trinh Quoc Bao, Damian Kulash Jr., Claudio Ripol, Wombi Rose and Yuri Suzuki, art directors (OK Go)

Balloonerism by Bráulio Amado and Alim Smith, art directors (Mac Miller)

Danse Macabre: De Luxe by Rory McCartney, art director (Duran Duran)

Loud Is As by Farbod Kokabi and Emily Sneddon, art directors (Tsunami)

Sequoia by Tim Breen and Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

The Spins (Picture Disc Vinyl) by Miller McCormick, art director (Mac Miller)

Tracks II: The Lost Albums by Meghan Foley and Michelle Holme, art directors (Bruce Springsteen)

Album cover

Chromakopia by Shaun Llewellyn and Luis "Panch" Perez, art directors (Tyler, the Creator)

The Crux by William Wesley II, art director (Djo)

Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, art director (Bad Bunny)

Glory by Cody Critcheloe and Andrew J.S., art directors (Perfume Genius)

Moisturizer by Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Henry Holmes, Matt de Jong, Jamie-James Medina, Joshua Mobaraki and Rhian Teasdale, art directors (Wet Leg)

Album notes

Adios, Farewell, Goodbye, Good Luck, So Long: On Stage 1964-1974 by Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Buck Owens and His Buckaroos)

After the Last Sky by Adam Shatz, album notes writer (Anouar Brahem, Anja Lechner, Django Bates and Dave Holland)

Árabe by Amanda Ekery, album notes writer (Amanda Ekery)

The First Family: Live at Winchester Cathedral 1967 by Alec Palao, album notes writer (Sly & the Family Stone)

A Ghost Is Born (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) by Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)

Miles '55: The Prestige Recordings by Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (Miles Davis)

Historical album

Joni Mitchell Archives - Volume 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980) by Patrick Milligan and Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell)

The Making of Five Leaves Left by Cally Callomon and Johnny Chandler, compilation producers; Simon Heyworth and John Wood, mastering engineers (Nick Drake)

Roots Rocking Zimbabwe - The Modern Sound of Harare' Townships 1975-1980 (Analog Africa No.41) by Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

Super Disco Pirata - De Tepito Para El Mundo 1965-1980 (Analog Africa No. 39) by Samy Ben Redjeb, compilation producer; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

You Can't Hip a Square: The Doc Pomus Songwriting Demos by Will Bratton, Sharyn Felder and Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Doc Pomus)

Best engineered album, nonclassical

That Wasn't a Dream by Joseph Lorge and Blake Mills, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Pino Palladino, Blake Mills)

All Things Light by Jesse Brock, Jon Castelli, Tyler Johnson, Nick Lobel, Simon Maartensson, Lawrence "Boo" Mitchell, Anders Mouridsen, Ryan Nasci, Ernesto Olivera-Lapier, Ethan Schneiderman and Owen Stoutt, engineers; Dale Becker, mastering engineer (Cam)

Arcadia by Neal Cappellino and Gary Paczosa, engineers; Brad Blackwood, mastering engineer (Alison Krauss & Union Station)

For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women) by Joseph Lorge, Blake Mills and Sebastian Reunert, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Japanese Breakfast)

Best engineered album, classical

Cerrone: Don't Look Down by Mike Tierney, engineer; Alan Silverman, mastering engineer (Sandbox Percussion)

Eastman: Symphony No. 2; Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 2 by Gintas Norvila, engineer; Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineer (Franz Welser-Möst and the Cleveland Orchestra)

Shostakovich: Lady Macbeth of the Mtsensk District by Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Tim Martyn, mastering engineer (Andris Nelsons, Kristine Opolais, Günther Groissböck, Peter Hoare, Brenden Gunnell and Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Standard Stoppages by Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, Bill Maylone, Judith Sherman and David Skidmore, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)

Yule by Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Trio Mediaeval)

Producer of the year, classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Sergei Kvitko

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Immersive audio album

Immersed by Justin Gray, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Justin Gray, Drew Jurecka and Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Justin Gray)

All American F—boy by Andrew Law, immersive mix engineer (Duckwrth)

An Immersive Tribute to Astor Piazzolla (Live) by Andrés Mayo and Martín Muscatello, immersive mix engineers; Andrés Mayo and Martín Muscatello, immersive producers (Various Artists)

Tearjerkers by Hans-Martin Buff, immersive mix engineer; Hans-Martin Buff, immersive producer (Tearjerkers)

Yule by Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Arve Henriksen and Morten Lindberg, immersive producers (Trio Mediaeval)

Instrumental composition

First Snow by Remy Le Boeuf, composer (Nordkraft Big Band, Remy Le Boeuf and Danielle Wertz)

Live Life This Day: Movement I by Miho Hazama, composer (Miho Hazama, Danish Radio Big Band and Danish National Symphony Orchestra)

Lord, That's a Long Way by Sierra Hull, composer (Sierra Hull)

Opening by Zain Effendi, composer (Zain Effendi)

Train to Emerald City by John Powell and Stephen Schwartz, composers (John Powell and Stephen Schwartz)

Why You Here / Before the Sun Went Down by Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson Featuring Miles Caton)

Arrangement, instrumental or a cappella

Be Okay by Cynthia Erivo, arranger (Cynthia Erivo)

A Child Is Born by Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Nordkraft Big Band and Remy Le Boeuf)

Fight On by Andy Clausen, Addison Maye-Saxon, Riley Mulherkar and Chloe Rowlands, arrangers (The Westerlies)

Super Mario Praise Break by Bryan Carter, Charlie Rosen and Matthew Whitaker, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band)

Arrangement, instruments and vocals

Big Fish by Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick, Nate Smith and Amanda Taylor, arrangers (Nate Smith Featuring Säje)

How Did She Look? by Nelson Riddle, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

Keep an Eye on Summer by Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Something in the Water (Acoustic-Ish) by Clyde Lawrence, Gracie Lawrence and Linus Lawrence, arrangers (Lawrence)

What a Wonderful World by Cody Fry, arranger (Cody Fry)

Orchestral performance

Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L'Ouverture; Ballade Op. 4; Suites From '24 Negro Melodies' by Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie by Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Ravel: Boléro, M. 81 by Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela)

Still & Bonds by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)

Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements by Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

Opera recording

Heggie: Intelligence by Kwamé Ryan, conductor; Jamie Barton, J'Nai Bridges and Janai Brugger; Blanton Alspaugh, producer (Houston Grand Opera; Gene Scheer)

Huang Ruo: An American Soldier by Carolyn Kuan, conductor; Hannah Cho, Alex DeSocio, Nina Yoshida Nelsen and Brian Vu; Adam Abeshouse, Silas Brown and Doron Schachter, producers (American Composers Orchestra; David Henry Hwang)

Kouyoumdjian: Adoration by Alan Pierson, conductor; Miriam Khalil, Marc Kudisch, David Adam Moore, Omar Najmi, Naomi Louisa O'Connell and Karim Sulayman; Mary Kouyoumdjian, producer (Silvana Quartet; The Choir of Trinity Wall Street)

O'Halloran: Trade & Mary Motorhead by Elaine Kelly, conductor; Oisín Ó Dálaigh and John Molloy; Alex Dowling and Emma O'Halloran, producers (Irish National Opera Orchestra; Mark O'Halloran)

Tesori: Grounded by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Ben Bliss, Emily D'Angelo, Greer Grimsley and Kyle Miller; David Frost, producer (the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus; George Brant)

Choral performance

Advena - Liturgies for a Broken World by Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Simon Barrad, Emily Yocum Black and Michael Hawes; Conspirare)

Childs: In the Arms of the Beloved by Grant Gershon, conductor (Billy Childs, Dan Chmlellnskl, Christian Euman, Larry Koonse, Lyris Quartet, Anne Akiko Meyers, Carol Robbins and Luciana Souza; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Lang: Poor Hymnal by Donald Nally, conductor (Steven Bradshaw, Michael Hawes, Lauren Kelly, Rebecca Siler and Elisa Sutherland; the Crossing)

Ortiz: Yanga by Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, chorus master (Los Angeles Philharmonic and Tambuco Percussion Ensemble; Los Angeles Master Chorale)

Requiem of Light by Steven Fox, conductor; Emily Drennan and Patti Drennan, chorus masters (Brian Giebler and Sangeeta Kaur; the Clarion Choir)

Chamber music/small ensemble performance

Dennehy: Land Of Winter by Alan Pierson and Alarm Will Sound

La Mer - French Piano Trios by Neave Trio

Lullabies for the Brokenhearted by Lili Haydn and Paul Cantelon

Slavic Sessions by Mak Grgić and Mateusz Kowalski

Standard Stoppages by Third Coast Percussion

Classical instrumental solo

Coleridge-Taylor: 3 Selections From '24 Negro Melodies' by Curtis Stewart; Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic)

Hope Orchestrated by Mary Dawood Catlin; Jesús David Medina and Raniero Palm, conductors (Venezuela Strings Recording Ensemble)

Inheritances by Adam Tendler

Price: Piano Concerto in One Movement in D Minor by Han Chen; John Jeter, conductor (Malmö Opera Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Cello Concertos by Yo-Yo Ma; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Shostakovich: The Piano Concertos; Solo Works by Yuja Wang; Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra)

Classical solo vocal album

Alike - My Mother's Dream by Allison Charney, soloist; Benjamin Loeb, conductor (National Symphonia Orchestra)

Black Pierrot by Sidney Outlaw, soloist; Warren Jones, pianist

In This Short Life by Devony Smith, soloist; Danny Zelibor, pianist; Michael Nicolas, accompanist

Kurtág: Kafka Fragments by Susan Narucki, soloist; Curtis Macomber, accompanist

Schubert Beatles by Theo Hoffman, soloist; Steven Blier, pianist (Rupert Boyd, Julia Bullock, Alex Levine, Andrew Owens, Rubén Rengel and Sam Weber)

Telemann: Ino - Opera Arias for Soprano by Amanda Forsythe, soloist; Robert Mealy, Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs, conductors (Boston Early Music Festival Orchestra)

Classical compendium

Cerrone: Don't Look Down by Sandbox Percussion; Jonathan Allen, Victor Caccese, Christopher Cerrone, Ian Rosenbaum, Terry Sweeney and Mike Tierney, producers

The Dunbar/Moore Sessions, Vol. II by Will Liverman; Jonathan Estabrooks, producer

Ortiz: Yanga by Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Seven Seasons by Janai Brugger, Isolde Fair, MB Gordy and Starr Parodi; Nicholas Dodd, conductor; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi and Kitt Wakeley, producers

Tombeaux by Christina Sandsengen; Shaun Drew and Christina Sandsengen, producers

Contemporary classical composition