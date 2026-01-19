Travis Clark: Former 'Bringing Up Bates' Star Admits to Having Affair after Wife Katie Bates Reveals Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Travis Clark, a former cast member of 'Bringing Up Bates', has admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Katie Bates, whom he has been married to for five years. In a statement shared on his Instagram Stories, Clark acknowledged having an affair and confessed to repeatedly betraying his wife's trust.

His admission came shortly after Katie revealed that she had suffered a devastating pregnancy loss. Clark expressed remorse for the "pain, humiliation, and betrayal" he caused his 25-year-old wife, Katie, taking full responsibility for his actions and admitting his failure. "This is hard to write, but I owe the truth and I owe an apology," Clark wrote in his statement.

Infidelity and a Miscarriage

Clark admitted his infidelity over a plain on his Instagram Story, writing, "I was unfaithful to my wife. I had an affair and repeatedly broke her trust." He went on to say, "There's no excuse for what I did," emphasizing that the affair was entirely his fault and his responsibility alone. "I know that words don't begin to express the damage I caused or the depth of the hurt I've brought into her life, but I am truly sorry," he continued.

"I'm sorry for the pain, humiliation, and betrayal I caused my wife through my choices. I understand that an apology doesn't repair what I broke, and forgiveness is not something I deserve or can ask for," he continued.

"I am taking responsibility by getting help and doing the work to change and become a more honest and accountable man, regardless of outcome," he said.

He ended his post by asking fans to show "privacy and grace for Katie as she processes this at her own pace."

It's not clear how the couple are navigating their relationship following the revelation, and Katie has not publicly responded to his admission.

A Shattered Relationship

The confession came just a day after Katie shared the news of her devastating pregnancy loss. In a deeply emotional video she posted, she documented the joy of learning she was pregnant and celebrating the moment with her family, only to later face the heartbreaking loss.

"I will spend the rest of my life missing you," she captioned the post, which showed her breaking down in tears and mourning their loss.

In one heartbreaking moment from the Instagram video, Katie was seen lying in a hospital bed, tears streaming down her face, as she shared, "I just lost my baby." The video began on a joyful note, showing her holding a positive pregnancy test and later buying a tiny baby onesie before surprising Travis with the news that they were expecting.

The couple already have two children: daughter Hailey, who will turn three in February, and son Harvey, who is one.

A voiceover runs throughout the clips, reflecting her grief: "I think I will ask God why for the rest of my life. And never will I come to understand it. Even if God himself came in front of me and told me the reason, I don't think I would accept it.

"Some loves are too hard to bear and with great love comes great pain. And with great loss comes the greatest pain of all. If love could've saved you, you would've lived forever."

Katie and Travis became parents to their first child, daughter Hailey James, in February 2023, followed by their son Harvey Gray in September 2024.

Katie is one of nineteen children born to Gil and Kelly Bates, and her large family was featured on UPtv for ten seasons, from 2015 to 2021.