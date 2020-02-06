Minnesota Timberwolves suffered their 13th consecutive loss on Wednesday after losing to Atlanta Hawks 127-120. The Hawks were powered by the efforts of John Collins and Trae Young, who both produced a double-double each.

Fetching his19th double-double of the season, Young made 38 points along with 11 assists. It was also Young's 26th 30-plus score. Also joining the party was Collins who made his 5th consecutive double-double, which was his 14th this season. He scored 27 points and nailed 12 rebounds.

A late charge by Minnesota futile

Minnesota made a late run at the Hawks and cut their deficit to 122-117 when Josh Okogie drove for a dunk with 48.4 seconds remaining. However, Atlanta veteran Vince Carter hit a 3-pointer out of the ensuing timeout with 34.5 seconds left to restore an eight-point lead. Atlanta ended its two-game losing streak. The two clubs split the season series.

Both teams had only 11 players active because of pending trades. Atlanta's Evan Turner and Minnesota's Robert Covington, two players rumoured to be part of a four-team deal, were not available. Atlanta's Damian Jones added 14 points and eight rebounds, and De'Andre Hunter returned from missing two games due to an ankle sprain to score 12.

The 20-plus hauls for Minnesota

Minnesota had three players score 20-plus points, led by Andrew Wiggins with 25 points and seven rebounds. Okogie added 23 points, making 8 of 11 from the floor, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 11 rebounds.

The Hawks set the pace early by shooting 66.7 percent in the first quarter, making 14 of 21 from the field, and took a 36-24 advantage. Atlanta stretched the lead to 43-28 in the second quarter when Collins drained a 3-pointer. The Hawks led 64-56 at halftime, with Young scoring 20.

The Hawks led by as many as 21 in the third quarter and took a 96-77 lead into the final quarter. The Hawks complete their two-game road trip on Friday at Boston. The Timberwolves host the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

