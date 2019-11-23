In a horrific incident, a Maine teen working at Utah's Zion National Park fell to her death from a 1,488-foot-tall rock tower in the park, according to authorities.

According to local outlet St. George News, the body of Savannah McTague, 19, was discovered Thursday morning beneath the rock formation known as Angel's Landing in Zion National Park, officials said. McTague worked as a Xanterra concession employee in the Zion Lodge.

McTague was reportedly hiking with two co-workers late Wednesday afternoon when her colleagues notified park authorities that she was missing. They said they suspected she had fallen from the tower.

Zion National Park rangers notified the Washington County Sheriff's Office, according to a Facebook post. A search was conducted to find McTague.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the McTague family and friends," park superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said in a press release obtained by St. George News. "Savannah was part of the Zion family. This fatality has been especially hard on Zion Lodge and park staff."

The national park and the sheriff's office are investigating the incident.

Authorities said that the trail had just reopened Tuesday after being closed for several days following a rockfall. Two hikers have died on the trail over the past two years.