Staten Island Man, 59, Mauled to Death by Pitbull

A man was mauled to death by a pit bull dog inside a Staten Island home on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police responded to a 911 call about a vicious animal inside a home on New Dorp Lane just after 4 p.m., according to the NYPD.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 59-year-old man with multiple injuries on his body that appeared to be consistent with dog bites, police said. The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene.

It's not immediately clear if he lived in the home where the gruesome attack took place or if others were inside at the time. The dog, identified as a pit bull, was taken to the ASPCA, according to law enforcement sources.

The city's Medical Examiner will officially determine the man's cause of death, police added. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The incident is the latest in a troubling series of pitbull-related attacks across New York City, drawing public attention and heightened calls for stronger animal control measures.

Last month, a pit bull that was unleashed, attacked a one-year-old child in Manhattan with bystanders rushing in to pull the dog off the toddler before emergency services arrived.

In the Upper West Side, separate incidents involving pit bulls mauling small dogs have led to arrests and courtroom drama, including the detention of an owner who repeatedly failed to surrender dogs involved in multiple attacks.

These episodes have reignited debates among residents and city officials about public safety, responsible ownership, and potential legislative changes to address dangerous dog behaviour in the city.