Singapore: Elderly Woman Found Lying on Road Near Jurong Point, Taken to Hospital

An elderly woman was found lying across a two-lane carriageway near Jurong Point on Wednesday afternoon, March 25.

Videos circulating on social media showed the woman lying motionless across both lanes of the road, with no visible injuries.

In the footage, a man could be seen standing nearby, waving his right arm to signal approaching vehicles to slow down and avoid the area. It remains unclear whether he is related to the woman.

The incident reportedly occurred along Jurong West Central 3. Responding to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it received a call for assistance at about 3.50 pm.

The woman was subsequently conveyed to Ng Teng Fong Hospital for further medical attention. Authorities have not disclosed additional details regarding her condition or the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Investigations are still ongoing, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.