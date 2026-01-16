Singapore: Woman, 34, Arrested After Drugs Found Hidden in Children's Bedroom During CNB Islandwide Operation

A 34-year-old woman who allegedly hid drugs in her children's bedroom was among 88 people arrested during a six-day islandwide operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) in January.

In a statement on Friday, January 16, CNB said it seized drugs with an estimated street value of more than S$23,000 between January 11 and 16. The operation covered multiple locations across Singapore, including Bedok, Woodlands, Race Course Road and Telok Kurau.

CNB officers arrested the 34-year-old Singaporean woman on the afternoon of January 12 during an operation at a residential unit in Edgedale Plains. A search of the unit uncovered about 160g of cannabis and 59g of Ice stored in a plastic box hidden behind the bedroom door of her children.

The following day, CNB officers arrested a 39-year-old Singaporean man at his home in Hougang Avenue 5 for suspected drug-related offences. During the search, officers found a small quantity of Ice, five Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Another occupant of the same unit, a 55-year-old Singaporean man, was subsequently arrested after CNB officers saw him disposing of a box in a dustbin at the void deck. The officers retrieved the box and discovered 19 Erimin-5 tablets inside.

Later that afternoon, acting on a tip-off, CNB officers arrested a 50-year-old foreign national at a residential unit along Punggol Way. About 7g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were found during the search, and the man was arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

Overall, CNB seized about 213g of cannabis, 170g of Ice, 1g of heroin, five Ecstasy tablets, 23 Erimin-5 tablets, as well as vape-related products including 37 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate. Cash amounting to S$1,122.05 was also confiscated.

CNB said investigations into the drug-related activities of all the suspects arrested during the operation are ongoing.