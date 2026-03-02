Singapore Records Rainfall Far Above Average in Late February

Singapore residents should keep their umbrellas close at hand, as rainy afternoons are expected to continue over the next fortnight.

In its weather advisory issued on Monday, March 2, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said that thundery showers are forecast over parts of the island on most afternoons in the first half of March. On some days, the rain may extend into the evening.

Despite the frequent showers, total rainfall for the fortnight is expected to be near average across most areas. Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, with temperatures climbing to around 35 deg C on a few occasions.

MSS attributed the outlook to prevailing north-east monsoon conditions, which are set to continue. Winds are expected to blow mainly from the north-west or north-east during this period.

The forecast follows a notably wet second half of February, when similar monsoon conditions dominated Singapore and the surrounding region. During that period, thundery showers fell over parts of the island on most afternoons, sometimes spilling into the evening.

Strong wind convergence in the early days of the fortnight led to dense cloud cover, heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures. The highest daily rainfall recorded was 148.6mm on February 19 in Margaret Drive, Queenstown, when widespread heavy thundery showers drenched the island.

On the same day, the lowest daily minimum temperature of 20.3 deg C was recorded in Newton. Meanwhile, daily maximum temperatures in the latter half of February exceeded 32 deg C on most days, peaking at 35.2 deg C in Admiralty on February 28.

Overall, Singapore experienced well above average rainfall in the second fortnight of February. Ulu Pandan saw rainfall levels about 530% above average, underscoring the intensity of the wet spell.

With unsettled weather set to continue, MSS has advised the public to stay updated on forecasts and be prepared for sudden downpours, particularly in the afternoons.