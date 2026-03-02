Singapore: SBS Transit Bus Driver, 74, Rescued After Crash with Lorry on Upper East Coast Road

A 74-year-old bus driver was trapped in his seat after the bus he was driving collided with the rear of a lorry along Upper East Coast Road on Sunday morning, March 1.

The accident involved a Service 10 bus operated by SBS Transit. The police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 10.10 am along Upper East Coast Road towards East Coast Road.

The driver had to be freed by officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), who used hydraulic rescue tools to extricate him from the driver's seat.

He was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital along with an 81-year-old female passenger. Both were conscious when conveyed to hospital.

The police said that the bus driver is assisting with investigations.

SBS Transit spokeswoman Grace Wu said a company team was deployed to the scene shortly after the accident. She added that the driver sustained abrasions and that the operator is attempting to contact the injured passenger to offer support.

"We are looking into the cause of the incident and are assisting the police with its investigations," she told The Straits Times.

The crash comes against a backdrop of rising road safety concerns. Road traffic fatalities in Singapore reached a 10-year high of 149 in 2025, up from 142 in 2024. Traffic accidents resulting in injuries also increased from 7,053 cases in 2024 to 7,560 cases in 2025.

The authorities have said that they are studying measures to tighten traffic laws and lengthen suspension periods in a bid to improve road safety.