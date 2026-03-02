Singapore: 5 Arrested in CNB Raids; Over 1,200 Etomidate-Laced Vape Pods, S$240,000 Seized

Five people were arrested over two days in February for suspected drug-related offences, with more than 1,200 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate seized during islandwide operations.

In a statement on Monday, March 2, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said that the officers confiscated 1,284 e-vaporiser pods and nine e-vaporisers suspected to contain the controlled substance.

The authorities also seized more than S$240,000 in cash, small amounts of foreign currencies, several high-end luxury watches and three vehicles.

The first arrest took place on the evening of February 25 in Bedok North, where a 36-year-old Singaporean man was detained. Officers recovered 50 e-vaporiser pods believed to contain etomidate. CNB said the man put up a violent struggle and officers had to use necessary force to restrain him.

Later that evening, a 29-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at the junction of Sembawang Road and Mandai Avenue. He was escorted to a self-storage facility unit in Woodlands Close, where officers seized 1,084 e-vaporiser pods suspected to contain etomidate. His vehicle was also confiscated.

At the same time, CNB officers conducted a raid at a residential unit in Miltonia Close, arresting a 37-year-old Singaporean man and a 29-year-old Singaporean woman.

During the operation, officers recovered 145 e-vaporiser pods and nine e-vaporisers believed to contain etomidate. Cash amounting to S$243,451.35, small amounts of foreign currencies and several high-end luxury watches were also found. Two vehicles belonging to the man were seized.

In the early hours of February 26, the officers raided another residential unit in Woodlands Drive, where a 19-year-old Singaporean man was arrested. Five e-vaporiser pods suspected to contain etomidate were recovered.

Etomidate was classified as a Class C drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act in September 2025. Those found importing, selling or distributing etomidate-laced e-vaporisers — commonly referred to as Kpods — can face prosecution under the law.

CNB said that the investigations into the suspects' alleged drug activities are still ongoing.