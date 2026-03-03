Chilling Video Captures Moment US Jets Come Crashing Down after Kuwait Shoots Down Three F-15s in Friendly Fire Blunder [WATCH]

The United States has confirmed that three of its F-15 fighter jets were mistakenly shot down by Kuwait in a friendly-fire incident. Dramatic video footage captures the moment the roughly $90 million planes come down spiraling out of control, trailing smoke as they plunge toward the ground.

Kuwait's Defense Ministry said all crew members were safe following the crashes earlier today, which reportedly saw at least two pilots eject from their aircraft near a U.S. military base in Kuwait. A spokesperson for U.S. Central Command confirmed that American military aircraft were "downed" in Kuwait on Monday morning as an Iraqi pro-militia outlet circulated video footage showing a U.S. pilot on the ground after ejecting from his jet in Kuwait City.

Nosediving to the Ground

U.S. Central Command said three of its F-15 fighter jets, which were flying in support of Operation Epic Fury, went down over Kuwait in what appears to have been a friendly-fire incident. It said all six crew members managed to eject safely. They were quickly recovered, evacuated from the area, and taken to hospitals for precautionary medical checks.

Kuwait's Ministry of Defense said it is working closely with U.S. officials to determine exactly what happened and that investigations are ongoing to establish the cause of the incident.

The jets involved are believed to be the newest version of the aircraft, the Boeing F-15EX Eagle II, which carries a price tag of roughly $90 million to $97 million per plane — a figure that can rise significantly once advanced weapons systems and equipment are added.

Footage circulating on social media on Monday showed one of the U.S. fighter jets crashing in Kuwait, engulfed in flames, while an ejected pilot could be seen descending safely to the ground under a parachute.

The crash happened less than 6.2 miles from the U.S. Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, heightening concerns in the area. Around the same time, reports began emerging of fire and thick smoke seen from inside the U.S. Embassy compound in Kuwait earlier this morning.

A spokesperson for Kuwait's defence ministry said: "Several US warplanes crashed this morning. Confirming that all crew members survived.

"Authorities immediately initiated search and rescue operations, evacuating the crews and transporting them to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Their condition is stable."

$270 Million Up in Smoke

The developments came after the United States issued an urgent warning to its citizens in Kuwait, advising them to take cover immediately and remain indoors as the situation rapidly deteriorated It said: "Do not come to the Embassy" without elaborating.

The U.S. Embassy in Bahrain issued a stark warning this morning, saying intelligence suggests "terrorist groups" may be planning attacks on U.S. citizens in Bahrain. Americans in the Gulf state were urged to stay away from hotels, which officials cautioned could be potential targets.

Meanwhile, the widening conflict across the Middle East continues to cause major disruption — grounding flights, striking U.S.-aligned Gulf nations, and threatening the steady flow of oil through the region.

Efforts to evacuate foreign nationals are becoming increasingly complicated. Thousands of British tourists remain stranded in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with limited options for safe departure.

Explosions have been reported over Dubai, Doha, and Cyprus. So far, around 100,000 British nationals have registered for possible evacuation from the region.

As tensions escalate, Iran has firmly rejected an ultimatum from Trump, after he urged Iranian leaders to abandon the fight. Tehran responded defiantly, insisting it would never surrender.