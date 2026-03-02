Singapore to Train 1 Lakh Workers in AI Skills by 2029 Under New National Programme

Singapore is ramping up efforts to prepare its workforce for an AI-driven future, with plans to train 100,000 workers in artificial intelligence capabilities by 2029 under a newly launched National AI Impact Programme (NAIIP).

Announcing the initiative during her ministry's budget debate on Monday, March 2, Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo said that the goal is not to turn everyone into AI engineers, but to enable workers across professions to become "bilingual" in AI and their respective domains.

"AI know-how, domain expertise and the human touch are a powerful combination," she said, as quoted by The Straits Times. "Not all of us can be AI engineers. But we can be bilingual in AI and our own areas of expertise, to solve problems in our domains."

The programme, led by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), will also support 10,000 enterprises over the next three years in adopting AI tools and solutions.

A key pillar of the initiative involves expanding IMDA's TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA), marking the first time the scheme will target non-technology occupations. Previously focused on preparing mid-career workers for tech roles such as cybersecurity and cloud computing, TeSA has helped more than 24,300 workers transition into technology careers since its launch in 2016.

Under the expanded scope, tailored AI fluency programmes will be introduced for the accountancy and legal sectors, with more fields such as human resources to follow. The courses, slated to begin in the first half of 2026, will be developed in partnership with professional bodies including the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants, the Singapore Academy of Law and the Singapore Corporate Counsel Association.

Accountants will learn how to deploy AI in areas such as financial reporting and compliance monitoring, while lawyers will be trained to use AI tools for research, document review and contract management. Participants will also receive guidance on responsible AI use and data governance.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information and IMDA said building such competencies would allow professionals to focus on higher-value tasks requiring judgment and expertise, including risk analysis and client advisory work.

Teo cited Geraldine Lau, a senior manager for audit innovation at consultancy firm KPMG, as an example of how domain knowledge and AI can work hand in hand. In November 2024, Lau developed an AI agent to extract and summarise merger, acquisition and regulatory announcements from the Singapore Exchange — a process that previously took hours. Since deploying the tool, the time required has been halved.

Although she does not possess advanced coding skills, her industry expertise ensured the AI tool focused on the right sources and outputs. With routine tasks streamlined, she can now devote more time to deeper risk assessments and professional judgment.

Beyond non-tech professionals, NAIIP will introduce a new AI fluency programme for technology workers such as software engineers. The aim is to equip them to become full-stack engineers capable of managing complex systems and workflows powered by AI agents. Details on training partners and application processes are expected in the first half of 2026.

The push comes as AI adoption accelerates among businesses. According to IMDA's recent Singapore Digital Economy Report, 14.5% of small and medium-sized enterprises adopted AI in 2024, up from 4.2% in 2023. Among larger firms, adoption rose from 44% in 2023 to 62.5% in 2024.

Teo cautioned that if AI adoption mirrors previous technology waves, only a small group of frontier companies may reap disproportionate benefits, while smaller firms risk falling behind.

"When they fall behind, more than gross domestic product is at risk. At stake are our entrepreneurs' hopes and dreams, workers' livelihoods, and their communities' progress," she said.

To support businesses, IMDA will roll out a Digital Leaders Accelerator Bootcamp to help business leaders gain hands-on experience in developing AI projects. More details will be announced later.

Additionally, the existing Productivity Solutions Grant will be enhanced to include a higher proportion of AI-enabled solutions — 50%, up from 30% currently — giving enterprises greater access to financial support for AI adoption.

Through NAIIP, Singapore is seeking to ensure that AI is not confined to laboratories or tech firms but embedded across industries — from courtrooms and accounting offices to hospital wards and corporate boardrooms — where human expertise remains irreplaceable.