Singapore: Activist Han Hui Hui's Three Children Placed in Protective Care Amid Safety Concerns

Three young children of activist and former election candidate Han Hui Hui have been placed under protective care while police investigations into safety concerns involving her family continue.

In a joint statement issued late on Saturday, March 7, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) and the police said that the children, aged three, five and six, were taken to hospital on February 15 for medical assessment and care following an alleged altercation between them and Han's mother-in-law.

The authorities said that the decision was made after the police assessed that it was unsafe for the children to remain in Han's household. The statement added that there were allegations concerning the safety and welfare of the children involving both Han and her husband.

The police said they had received multiple reports regarding Han's family since August 2025. These reports included various allegations of violence made by Han, her husband and her mother-in-law against one another.

The statement came in response to a Facebook livestream posted by Han on February 28, in which she said that the police and MSF had taken her children away about two weeks earlier and that she had not been allowed to see them at the hospital. In the livestream, she claimed that her children had been "perfectly healthy and happy" while under her care but had become sad and ill after they were removed.

According to the authorities, a child protection specialist centre had earlier developed a safety plan for the children following the police reports. Under this arrangement, Han and her husband agreed that the children's grandmother would oversee their care.

However, despite the safety plan, police continued receiving reports involving mutual allegations between Han and her mother-in-law. On February 15, officers were called in after an alleged altercation between the grandmother and the children, prompting the authorities to take the children to hospital.

Officials said the hospital serves as a designated safe facility for children who may be at risk of abuse, particularly when the person responsible for their care is involved in an incident with them. At the time, there was also no other suitable "safe adult" within the family who could ensure the children's protection.

On February 19, Han and her husband signed a voluntary care agreement with MSF's Protective Service, allowing their children to remain in hospital while investigations continued. Under the agreement, both parents were granted weekly supervised access to the children while the agency explored alternative care arrangements.

Supervised visits were subsequently arranged for Han on February 20 and February 26, while separate visits were scheduled for her husband on February 21 and February 27.

On February 28, hospital staff contacted Han to inform her that two of the children had developed a fever. She had another supervised visit with them on March 1.

The authorities said they were unable to provide further details as investigations are ongoing but emphasised that the children remain safe and well at the hospital. The Protective Service is continuing to explore suitable care arrangements to ensure their long-term safety and well-being.

Han, 33, previously contested the 2025 Singapore General Election as part of the People's Alliance for Reform team in Tanjong Pagar GRC. She first entered the political arena during the 2015 Singapore General Election, when she ran as an independent candidate in Radin Mas SMC.

Han said that she had called the police on several occasions, including on February 15, alleging that her husband and mother-in-law had been abusive towards her children.