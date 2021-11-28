Shocking Video Shows NYC Teen Sucker Punching a Woman When Asked to Wear a Mask

A Brooklyn woman was left staggering to her feet after a teenage girl sucker-punched her when asked to 'mask up.' A video of the incident shows a 39-year-old woman being violently punched in the face by a teenager when she asked her to wear a mask. The identities of the victim and the suspect are not clear at the moment. NYPD is now urging the public to identify the teen attacker.

According to DailyMail, authorities noted that the woman got into a verbal dispute with the suspect after telling her to wear a mask. The incident took place around 11 am on October 28 near Fulton Street in the Ocean Hill neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York.

The teenage girl calmly walked away after the attack

The teenage girl, who was seen wearing a purple and white sweatshirt, white sneakers, and a backpack hit the woman on the side of her face so hard that she had to stumble a few steps back to stop herself from falling. The suspect was then seen calmly walking away. The woman, on the other hand, was seen in a purple sweater and black skirt, cupping her face in her hands after the assault.

NYPD is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect

The video shows that the woman was facing her back to the girl when she was hit. According to police, the victim denied medical attention. The extent of her injuries is not known at the moment. NYPD is now calling for the public to identify the attacker, who is described to be between 14 and 16 years old with a dark complexion. According to DailyMail, a crime surge has been reported in New York City as felony assaults are reported to have been increased by 8.4 percent. Overall crime rose 1.9 percent compared to last year.