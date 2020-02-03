The Toronto Raptors equaled their franchise record of 11 straight wins on Sunday after beating the visitors Chicago Bulls 129-102. Scoring a career-best of 31 points, Terence Davis shot 12-for-15 to help the Raptors comfortably beat the Bulls.

In spite of not playing the final quarter, Pascal Siakam made 17 points and nine rebounds. Serge Ibaka, Chris Boucher and Kyle Lowry scored 16, 15 and 14 points respectively. With eight assists, Fred VanVleet scored 12 points while Patrick McCaw scored 10.

Bulls lose three in a row

Thaddeus Young had 21 points and seven rebounds for Chicago before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Zach LaVine added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Bulls, who have lost three in a row. Chandler Hutchison had 17 points and Ryan Arcidiacono and Coby White had 12 each.

The Raptors swept the three-game season series from the Bulls and have won 12 straight against them. The Raptors led by 10 points after three quarters and scored the first six points of the fourth quarter.

The lead reached 21 on McCaw's 3-pointer with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Despite a 15-2 Chicago run, Toronto led 32-29 after the first quarter Arcidiacono tied the game at 39 with a 3-pointer with 8:49 left in the second quarter. White's 3-pointer put Chicago ahead by three with 6:28 left in the half.

Bulls led till halftime

The Bulls led 63-60 at halftime. The Raptors took a five-point lead on OG Anunoby's running reverse dunk after three minutes of the third quarter had elapsed. The lead reached 77-67 on Siakam's 13-footer with 7:07 left in the third. LaVine's dunk with 4:28 left cut it to five, but Lowry's two free throws in the final minute gave Toronto a 95-85 lead after three quarters.

Toronto's Norm Powell was out after suffering a fracture in his left hand in the win Friday over the Detroit Pistons. Chicago's Kris Dunn did not play because of a right-knee injury suffered in the loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

