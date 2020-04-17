The governing body of the European football is working for a proposal that may see the remaining of the Champions League condensed into a week-long mini-tournament and the final taking place on August 29 in Istanbul, the BBC stated.

As the sporting world is at a standstill due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, footballing tournaments like European leagues have got suspended and the Champions League got stalled in the round of 16 fixtures.

Champions League to get shortened

UEFA wants the Europa League final to be held in Gdansk on Aug. 26 and the Champions League final played three days later, the report said. UEFA is considering two options, one of which is to hold the Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals across two legs in July and August. This would only be possible if domestic leagues restarted in June.

The second option is to play the remaining Champions League ties as one-off fixtures after the end of the domestic seasons and could see the remainder of the competition played out over the course of a week.

Both options would be discussed at UEFA's Executive Committee meeting next Thursday, the report added. The Champions League final was originally scheduled to take place in Istanbul on May 30 and the Europa League final was due to be held in Gdansk three days earlier.

