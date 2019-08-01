British star and former world number one Andy Murray paired with his brother Jamie to beat Wimbledon finalists Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the first round of men's doubles at the Washington Open.

The Murray brothers were competing together for the first time since 2016.

On Wednesday, the British pair won the last eight points to defeat their French opponents 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-5 for a berth in the second round where they will face third seeds Raven Klaasen of South Africa and Michael Venus of New Zealand, who defeated Germany's Roland Garros champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 6-3, 3-6, 10-7 in another first round match, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It was a good atmosphere. It felt like there were some good points and quick reactions out there," said Andy. "I'm in a much better place than I was last year. Physically, I'm so much better now. To be competing again and pain-free is brilliant."

Andy has been plagued by a series of injuries in recent seasons and had a hip operation in January. He started to play matches since June but has been limited in doubles events.

They won two ATP Tour doubles titles at the Valencia Open in 2010 and the Tokyo Open in 2011 as well. Jamie won last year's doubles event with Brazilian player Bruno Soares in Washington.

The Washington Open will end on August 4.