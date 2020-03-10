The tournament organisers stated on Monday at the Miami Open stated that that the event which brings many renowned tennis players will be played according to the schedule amid concerns overs the coronavirus outbreak.

The update about the tournament which is one of the most important tournaments comes after the prestigious Indian Wells was called off at the last minute due to the panic about the spread of the virus in Southern California. "The 2020 Miami Open is moving forward as scheduled, March 23-April 5," organisers mentioned in a statement.

"Safety remains a top priority, and we are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely with local, state and federal officials and health organisations in the lead up to the tournament." Organisers also said they will work closely with the governing ATP and WTA on recommended best practices and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to provide a safe environment for fans, players and staff.

Miami Open attracts nearly 400,000 spectators

Last year's Miami Open attracted nearly 400,000 spectators. Roger Federer, currently sidelined after knee surgery in February, won the men's Miami Open title for a fourth time last year while Australian Ash Barty triumphed in the women's event.

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said on Monday there were no immediate changes expected to the Tour calendar but the organisation was exploring all options to maintain safety at tournaments. "The ATP Tour calendar beyond Indian Wells remains as status quo," said Gaudenzi. "We continue to monitor the situation daily, working closely with our player and tournament members with the understanding that direction must be taken from local public health authorities."

(With agency inputs)